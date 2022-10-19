‘A real buzz’ - Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips praises Newcastle United’s current Premier League form

Eddie Howe’s side have lost just once this season and currently find themselves in 6th place in the Premier League. After last season’s struggles at the wrong end of the table, it has been a very refreshing and welcome change of fortunes for the Magpies this season.

Phillips, who is currently manager of Northern Premier League side South Shields, was also keen to praise the work Howe has done whilst in charge of the Magpies. Phillips told The Sportsman: “The feelings are great. I live in the north east now and so I'm only 15 minutes from St. James' Park.

“So, as much as the Newcastle lot probably don't like me or don't like Sunderland… I'm a football fan. And, for the region and the area, it's been fantastic.

“And, of course, the resurgence of Sunderland getting out of League One and progressing well in the Championship. Considering it's fantastic for the north east in general. And, we all know Eddie Howe is a very, very good manager. Now, he's got the backing of wealthy owners, although they're doing it without really splashing the cash, which we all thought they would.

“So that just shows that Eddie Howe is a good manager, he's very clever, very shrewd. And if he needs to dip in the market he will. So yeah, it's great for the area, there's a real buzz in the north east, and it's great for them.”

Kevin Phillips has praised the work done by Eddie Howe at Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Among all this praise for Newcastle United, Phillips also highlighted his desire to see Sunderland return to the top-flight, believing it is a good moment for north east football.

“But I'd love to see the resurgence of Sunderland continue, because they're so passionate up here and when things are going well, it's fantastic.” Phillips said. “So yeah, there's a real buzz in the north east at the moment.”