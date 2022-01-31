‘A very nice project’ – Newcastle United transfer target opens door to summer move following failed January bid
Lille defender Sven Botman may not have joined Newcastle United this January transfer window, but the club’s pursuit of the defender is not over.
Botman was highlighted as a priority transfer target for The Magpies before the window had opened as they looked to secure a centre-back.
But Newcastle were unable to do business with Ligue 1 champions Lille despite the 21-year-old being keen on moving to the Premier League side.
Although the move failed to come to fruition in January, Botman has now publicly reiterated his interest in the Newcastle ‘project’.
Botman told Ziggo Sport: “I can confirm both Newcastle and AC Milan were concrete options this winter. Both were good options for me. I assume that I will take a good step in my career next summer.
“Everyone says about Newcastle: ‘it's all about money’. But it's a very nice project, if you look at where Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain started. I think it would be very nice to be part of that, but of course Milan is a beautiful club.”
The Magpies could reignite their interest for the Dutch defender in the summer providing they remain in the Premier League. They currently sit one point from safety.
After being unable to secure Botman, Newcastle turned their attentions towards Sevilla defender Diego Carlos but, once again, a move failed to materialise.
The Magpies do appear to have bolstered their centre-back options with the signing of Dan Burn from Brighton & Hove Albion for £13million on a two-and-a-half year deal.