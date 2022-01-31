While the January transfer window is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening, The Magpies could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of any further incomings.

Eddie Howe has already brought in Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes to Tyneside this transfer window with deals for Dan Burn and Matt Targett also being finalised. Any further late moves, including a possible loan for Jesse Lingard, are also still possible right up until the deadline and perhaps even beyond.

Premier League rules state that Newcastle and their league rivals have until 1am to complete their transfer dealing – providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet' by 11pm.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic and amount to the clubs and player involved and the fee being paid, if there is one.

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by the 11pm deadline.

Once received and approved by the Premier League, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 11pm deadline.

Newcastle will also be able to sign players who are free agents after the window slams shut tonight.

