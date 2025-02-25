Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arne Slot has confirmed that he will be without one of his key players for ‘a few weeks’ ahead of his side’s clash against Newcastle United at Anfield.

Liverpool, fresh from defeating Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, will host Newcastle United 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. The Reds capitalised on Arsenal’s defeat to West Ham on Saturday with a win against the reigning champions on Sunday.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai secured a 2-0 win for Slot’s side in a game they escaped from largely unscathed. Worries over Alexis Mac Allister’s fitness after he suffered a knock were played down by Slot on Tuesday morning as he confirmed the World Cup winner would be fit enough to start against the Magpies.

“Alexis will be okay.” Slot told reporters. “He will train with us today.”

However, the former Feyenoord man did reveal that he will be without defender Conor Bradley for the visit of Newcastle United. Bradley was injured against Aston Villa last week and missed Sunday’s game entirely.

“Conor doesn’t [train with us], he will be out for a few weeks.” Slot said. “I cannot tell exactly how many but it was clear he went off with a muscle injury. That’s going to take a while before he is back.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold came into the starting XI at the weekend in Bradley’s absence, completing 92 minutes before being replaced by Jarell Quansah late on. The 26-year-old’s introduction from the bench in the reverse fixture between Newcastle United and Liverpool back in December helped swing the tie in Liverpool’s favour as he played crucial roles in their equalising goal and the goal that put them 3-2 ahead - one that Fabian Schar’s late, late strike cancelled out.

For the Reds, their clash against the Magpies comes ahead of a rare free weekend with the FA Cup, a competition that they were knocked-out of by Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle earlier this month, taking centre stage. With Premier League and Champions League games to come in a hectic schedule before they make the trip to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final, it could be a season defining period for Slot’s side - matches that the Dutchman believe his team are capable of managing despite the intense workload.

“They have shown many times they can cope with many games. But was the reason I changed the team v Plymouth so drastically. That hurt us in the FA Cup but it means these players are now able to play five games in a row at the best level.”

Newcastle United, meanwhile, head to Anfield having only ever won once there in the Premier League. That win, secured by goals from Rob Lee and Andy Cole came over three decades ago with the Magpies winless there in the league ever since and without a point in their last three visits.

Eddie Howe could have Sandro Tonali, Sven Botman and Joelinton back in action on Wednesday night, although the latter of the trio is seemingly a little behind in his chances of making a return to the starting XI at Anfield.