Martin Dubravka was on the verge of leaving Newcastle United last month, but has recently signed a contract extension with the club.

The Slovakian entered the January transfer window with just six months left on his contract at St James’ Park and with his future at the club up-in-the-air amid rumours of a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab. However, an injury to Nick Pope meant that Dubravka was needed as first-choice, with the 36-year-old playing a crucial role as they won nine-straight matches.

One of those came against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium during the first-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting, where he kept a clean sheet as the Magpies triumphed 2-0. Following that win, it looked as if Dubravka’s time at the club was entering its final days and hours with a move to Saudi Arabia set to end his seven-year stint on Tyneside.

“It was very emotional for me, because it looked like I might be gone after the game.” Dubravka said in an interview with the club for Sunday’s matchday programme. “Actually, I spent some days in London after that - we still had some days off - but I did not know what would happen, because I needed to wait for the guys from the club. It was very hectic.

“I think you can see the pictures of me waving to the crowd. I was fully committed to the team, I wanted to do great for the team and the club and I’m glad that I could be part of it because those two games against Arsenal were special.

“The second game - I can’t remember when it was that kind of environment before. St James’ Park is always special, but this was even more special. It was just that kind of thing, like, ‘we’re going to do it, and we’re going to do it together’. That atmosphere was… wow.”

Following that win at the Emirates Stadium, Dubravka was serenaded by the thousands of Newcastle United fans that had made the trip to north London. ‘Oh Martin Dubravka’ was sung time and time again by those in black-and-white, ushering in very emotional scenes as the two teams left the pitch.

“It meant a lot to me.” Dubravka continued after being asked about those scenes at the Emirates Stadium. “It’s hard to describe your feelings when that many people actually show you that much love, that much support. We already started to negotiate, actually, at that time with the club and I wanted to put something on the internet - ‘you want me to stay? OK, then I’ll stay!’

“I’m glad I can say I’m staying now. It was very uncertain - ‘is he staying or is he leaving?’ Obviously now the transfer window is closed so people know that I’m staying, but not until this week that I’d extended the contract.

“I can’t believe it’s been seven years here. Everything’s gone so fast. I’m not the youngest but just to be part of this club even longer is a special feeling.”

It was confirmed on Thursday that Dubravka, along with Emil Krafth, had signed new deals at St James’ Park. Both started Sunday’s win against Nottingham Forest on the bench and were unused substitutes.