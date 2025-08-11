Eddie Howe and Aaron Ramsdale | Getty Images

Newcastle United news: Aaron Ramsdale made his non-competitive debut for Newcastle United v Espanyol on Friday night and is pushing for a start against Aston Villa.

Newcastle United’s preparations for a new season came to an end on Saturday as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against La Liga side Atletico Madrid. Less than 24 hours before that game, Eddie Howe’s side faced Espanyol at St James’ Park but were denied a win by a late Kike Garcia header.

Aaron Ramsdale was handed a debut in that match, six days after his move from Southampton was confirmed. The England international moves to the north east on an initial loan deal, but the Magpies have the option to turn it into a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

At St James’ Park, Ramsdale will reunite with former boss Eddie Howe. Ramsdale worked under Howe for one season whilst at Bournemouth together, although that campaign ended in relegation for the Cherries.

Ramsdale, rather unfortunately, has subsequently been relegated twice more with first Sheffield United and then Southampton last season.

Eddie Howe’s Aaron Ramsdale admission

Ramsdale will be desperate to put those experiences behind him and started doing that in the perfect manner on Friday night. The former Arsenal man saved a penalty to a thunderous reception from the 30,000 in attendance.

Although he did concede twice, he could do very little about either goal with very few goalkeepers in world football having the ability to stop Espanyol’s first goal. Friday night was the first chance supporters had to see Ramsdale in action for his new club, but the 27-year-old’s talents are not a mystery to United’s head coach.

Speaking post-match about the goalkeeper, Howe praised his maturity and believes he is already a positive influence in the club’s dressing room: “Obviously Aaron's penalty saves are a highlight moment for us and a really good start for his Newcastle career here,” Howe said.

“I think he's got great experience. From the young goalkeeper that I signed at Bournemouth to the man that he is now, he's been through a lot.

“A lot of positives, a lot of great career highlights. Obviously some tough moments as well like every player goes through. To the man that he is today, I think he's a more rounded goalkeeper now.

“I think he's ready to come into the squad and really add his value. He's a great character, a really positive guy. Very popular in the dressing room with his team-mates.

“He has been his whole career so I think he'll add a lot and of course on the pitch today he's seen a top save from a penalty and distributed the ball really well. So that was a really good home debut from him.”

Howe now has a decision to make on who to start in goal at Villa Park next weekend. Nick Pope ended the campaign as his first-choice and seems to be leading the race to begin the season as number one.

Following Martin Dubravka’s sale, Ramsdale and Pope will compete for a starting spot throughout the campaign and with a league, cup and European schedule to balance, it’s likely that both keepers will get their fair share of game time.