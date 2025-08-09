Newcastle United transfer news: Eddie Howe was coy on discussing transfers amid reports that a move for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw is progressing.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Newcastle United fell to a 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid during their final match of pre-season, reports that the Magpies were closing in on a move for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw began to emerge. Newcastle have been linked with the German international throughout the summer and are reportedly now closing in on sealing his signature.

A reported fee of £30m plus £4.3m in add-ons has been accepted by the Italian club with Thiaw now set to travel to England to complete a medical ahead of a move to Tyneside. Signing Thiaw would be a major breakthrough for the Magpies during a summer of frustration on the transfer front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Elanga remains so far the only permanent signing this summer, whilst Aaron Ramsdale was brought in on-loan from Southampton to add competition to Nick Pope in goal. Thiaw, meanwhile, will add quality and depth to Howe’s back line and finally see the Magpies get a deal twelve months in waiting over the line.

Eddie Howe’s transfer comments

Speaking after his side’s defeat to Diego Simeone’s side, Howe was specifically asked about an update on the club’s pursuit of Thiaw. Unsurprisingly, and mirroring a similar question from a year ago, he was coy on talking too much about the defender: “No, again, nothing,” Howe responded.

“I have been preparing these two games the last two days so I'm not updated on everything that's happening.”

Newcastle United’s Premier League campaign gets underway in less than seven days' time when they make the trip to Villa Park to play Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. There is also just over three weeks of the summer window left to go and multiple areas of Howe’s squad that still needs to be strengthened before the transfer window closes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

7pm on Monday 1 September is the deadline for Newcastle United to get their business done - and Howe knows what the club need to do to ensure they end a frustrating window in a strong position: “In terms of squad, we've got some work to do, if we can, in the transfer market,” Howe admitted.

“Because I think that's the only place really that we can get what we need in the next few weeks.

“So, as I've said many times, we're going to be actively trying to bring players in. Within the squad, I think we've got some very, very good players, there's no doubting the quality.

“We have an unbalanced squad currently, with a few departures and the numbers coming in the other way haven't quite adjusted to that. So we have work to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In terms of our fitness levels and where the current players are at, I think we're in a good place. I think they needed this back-to-back game this weekend. They needed the 90 minutes.

“And then we need another good week's training, I think, to be our optimum level for what will be a very tough opening to the Premier League.”

Nine days after their trip to the Midlands, Newcastle United’s first home match of the season sees them welcome Arne Slot’s Liverpool to St James’ Park in what promises to be a hotly contested clash.