Former Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale put in a strong performance for Newcastle United in Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Eddie Howe admitted he is ‘delighted’ with Aaron Ramsdale’s impact at Newcastle United despite limited gametime so far this season.

Ramsdale joined Newcastle on loan from Championship side Southampton in the summer but has been limited to just two Carabao Cup appearances.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper started Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Bradford City at St James’ Park last month before returning to the starting line-up in place of Nick Pope for the 2-0 last-16 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

With the score at 2-0, Ramsdale made an impressive diving save to deny Pape Sarr and keep his clean sheet intact.

“I was really, really pleased with the big save he made in the second half,” Howe said. “I thought that was an outstanding reflex save. It showed his agility and his power. He distributed the ball really well, I think that's one of his big strengths.”

Aaron Ramsdale ‘desperate’ to join NUFC - but will he stay?

Ramsdale made his Premier League debut under Howe at Bournemouth back in 2019 before going on to play for Sheffield United, Arsenal and Southampton in the English top flight. He has also been capped five times by England.

And Howe admitted the goalkeeper was ‘desperate’ to join Newcastle, even if it meant competing with an established first-choice goalkeeper in Nick Pope.

“We've known Aaron for a long time, but I think the big thing for him coming to this club was that he wanted to come,” Howe told The Gazette. “He was desperate to join us and he's acted that way ever since as well.

“There's been no hint of frustration or negativity, the fact that he's not played as much as he wants to. He's supported Nick really well, but he's been really positive.

“His energy has been really good around the group. I think because of all that attention, he's focused on his training and his work with the goalkeeper coaches, which has been excellent.

“He then produces a performance like he did [v Spurs]. So, a really, really big moment for him and I'm delighted for him.”

With Pope under contract until June 2027 and Ramsdale’s loan move up at the end of the season, there are obvious question marks over whether the Stoke-born shot-stopper will still be at the club next season.

But Newcastle have an option to make the transfer permanent in 2026 understood to be worth around £20million. As things stand, it is Newcastle's most likely 2026 signing, but there is still some level of uncertainty given Ramsdale’s age and lack of guaranteed first-team football on Tyneside.

Nick Pope addresses Aaron Ramsdale competition

Earlier in the month, Pope, who has been Newcastle’s first-choice goalkeeper since his arrival from Burnley back in 2022, addressed the new level of competition Ramsdale’s loan arrival has brought.

He told The Gazette: “Yeah, really good, really well. I've seen Aaron for a few years and trained with him with England at different stages.

“So, yeah, I really enjoy having him as part of the group and definitely strengthens us as a squad and as a goalkeeping unit. So, yeah, it's been great to have him and his character in the group.”