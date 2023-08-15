News you can trust since 1849
AC Milan youngster spotted at airport after Newcastle United agree deal - another to follow

Newcastle United next youth signing has been spotted en route to complete his move from AC Milan.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:09 BST- 2 min read

18-year-old defender Cathal Heffernan is set to join from AC Milan following a successful trial at the club.

The 18-year-old featured for Newcastle’s Under-21s side in the friendly matches against Carlisle United and Barrow. Despite The Young Magpies losing both matches 2-0 and 4-1 respectively, the club have decided to sign the youngster.

And Heffernan’s father, Rob, posted an airport photo on social media showing the player preparing to board a plane to Newcastle along with the caption: “Big day ahead.”

The teenager is Republic of Ireland Under-19s international team-mates with Newcastle Under-21s pair Alex Murphy and Reece Byrne.

Heffernan joined AC Milan from Cork City on an initial loan deal in January 2022 which was then made permanent last summer.

Youth football in Italy has seen an influx of young Irish talent that may have otherwise joined English clubs.

“I think it’s a massive disadvantage for England, they’re going to have to figure out a way to counteract it in the future or they’ll end up paying the price. The way it is, European clubs are just going to start taking over by getting the best players from all around Europe.

“I could be in England right now, I’m not saying I would be in England but it would be a good bit of the way there.

“I’d been on a couple of trials in Italy as well and thankfully I landed this one in Milan, it changed my life so I’m kind of happy it happened in a way, but it would have been nice to go to England as well.”

And another of Heffernan’s Ireland youth team-mates is understood to be close to joining The Magpies. Inter Milan winger Kevin Zefi has been on Newcastle’s radar after he registered 16 goals in 23 appearances at youth level last season.

The 18-year-old is in ‘advanced negotiations’ to join Newcastle this summer and has just a year remaining on his contract after joining Inter from Shamrock Rovers in 2021.

