The ‘exciting’ Newcastle United ‘star’ who missed Aston Villa triumph set for big future at the club
Newcastle United’s win over Aston Villa at the weekend put the Magpies top of the Premier League table.
Newcastle’s 5-1 win over Aston Villa was sealed by a goal from Harvey Barnes on his debut. Like Callum Wilson, who netted Newcastle’s fourth goal, the former Leicester City man had to watch on from the sidelines before being introduced to proceedings with just over 20 minutes left to play.
Newcastle were sensational in the latter stages of Saturday’s game, taking advantage of Aston Villa’s high line and using their energy and rotation from the bench to secure an impressive opening day win. The most impressive aspect of Saturday’s game was the nature of the win and highlighted the great strength in depth Eddie Howe has at his disposal.
With a stacked bench on Saturday, Howe wasn’t able to name Lewis Miley as a substitute, despite the teenager having a very impressive pre-season with the first-team. Former Republic of Ireland international Tony Cascarino believes Miley, who made his Premier League debut in the final game of last season, will be a ‘star’ for Newcastle United in the future.
Speaking on the Game Football Podcast, Cascarino said: “Their bench says it all, the young lad, I’ve seen Lewis Miley play, he’s a young lad who hasn’t got close to the team yet, but he played pre-season and he’s going to be a star at Newcastle. He’s an exciting player.”
Miley played 316 minutes during pre-season with only four Magpies players featuring more during their summer schedule. The 17-year-old was wanted by Leicester City but Howe has insisted that he will remain at the club to continue his development.