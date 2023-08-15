Newcastle’s 5-1 win over Aston Villa was sealed by a goal from Harvey Barnes on his debut. Like Callum Wilson, who netted Newcastle’s fourth goal, the former Leicester City man had to watch on from the sidelines before being introduced to proceedings with just over 20 minutes left to play.

Newcastle were sensational in the latter stages of Saturday’s game, taking advantage of Aston Villa’s high line and using their energy and rotation from the bench to secure an impressive opening day win. The most impressive aspect of Saturday’s game was the nature of the win and highlighted the great strength in depth Eddie Howe has at his disposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the Game Football Podcast, Cascarino said: “Their bench says it all, the young lad, I’ve seen Lewis Miley play, he’s a young lad who hasn’t got close to the team yet, but he played pre-season and he’s going to be a star at Newcastle. He’s an exciting player.”