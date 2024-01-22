Several Newcastle United players have taken part in a new Adidas promotional campaign.

Newcastle United players Joelinton, Anthony Gordon and Lewis Miley have featured in Adidas' new promotional campaign for the new Predator 2024 football boots.

Last week, images emerged showing Gordon, Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak wearing 90s Newcastle Adidas shirts as part of the initial boot launch. Now, videos have surfaced of Joelinton, Gordon and Miley acting as Adidas store employees as part of the promotional campaign.

Videos shared by Four Four Two deputy editor Matthew Ketchell on X show Joelinton as a customer service employee, Miley as a delivery boy and Gordon working at the checkout with each player shouting: "Goooooooals!"

While not directly linked, the recent Adidas promotions have fuelled excitement amongst supporters for Newcastle's upcoming kit deal with Adidas. Newcastle’s current deal with kit manufacturers Castore will end following the 2023-24 campaign.

The Magpies are set to join Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Juventus in receiving an 'elite' package from Adidas, including bespoke kit designs, authentic shirts and long-sleeve kits.

Adidas were Newcastle’s kit manufacturer from 1995 to 2010 and will return next season on an initial five-year deal. The German sportswear company have produced some of The Magpies’ most iconic Premier League kits.

An initial five-year deal has been agreed between Adidas and Newcastle that will start this summer, representing the 'biggest' in the club's history.

Chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone commented: “The deal with Adidas will deliver greater revenue from the sales of Adidas products and also the revenue that we’ll earn from Adidas themselves.