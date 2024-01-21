Newcastle United transfers: Radu Dragusin's agent has revealed clubs that were interested in Tottenham Hotspur's new signing.

Newcastle United were one of several clubs that held talks with Radu Dragusin's representatives before the defender's £26million move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Dragusin joined Spurs from Genoa earlier this transfer window and made his Premier League debut as a late substitute against Manchester United last weekend. Newcastle's interest in the 21-year-old goes back to last season as they looked to strengthen their centre-back options.

With Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles attracting interest from Besiktas and out of contract in the summer as things stand, it is still an area the club are looking to bolster. But they will have to look elsewhere after Spurs broke a transfer record by making Dragusin the most expensive Romanian player in history.

The player's agent, Florin Manea said via Orange Sport: “I’m sure he’ll [Dragusin] impose himself. I hope he’ll do it quickly, [but] we have to give him time to adjust.

“It’s nice to make the most expensive transfer in the history of Romanian football. It’s exciting. That’s why I started this business, to be able to break records, to talk with big clubs."

Among those 'big clubs' Manea namechecked Newcastle as he added: "It’s an honour. I talked with Bayern in the last few days. Tottenham, Napoli, Milan, Newcastle. I talked to a bunch of clubs.”

It has been a quiet transfer window for Newcastle so far with no incomings. Javier Manquillo is set to join Celta Vigo while Kieran Trippier has been linked with a shock move to Bayern Munich.