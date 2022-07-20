Newcastle United are in the market for a striker having failed to sign Hugo Ekitike from Reims. The club have now turned their attention elsewhere and Sesko would certainly fit the bill as a potential alternative.

The 19-year-old scored 11 goals in 37 appearances for Salzburg in all competitions last season and has also been capped 13 times by Slovenia.

And Sesko’s agent, Elvis Basanovic, has fuelled speculation regarding a move for his client by posting a photograph in Newcastle.

Via the Pro Transfer Agency Instagram account, Basanovic posted a photograph in an airport with the caption ‘destination?’ and the two-eyes emoji. This was followed by an image of Newcastle’s Quayside.

The not so subtle implication being that Basanovic is in Newcastle professionally and is teasing a possible move for his client. A clever move to get people talking or something more? It’s one to keep an eye on.