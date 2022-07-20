The 20-year-old returned from Chelsea’s pre-season tour early, fuelling speculation that he was set to complete a Premier League summer transfer with West Ham leading the race.

But Broja’s return is said to be down to an ankle injury he picked up while in the United States as he was spotted wearing a protective boot.

The Hammers are understood to still be interested in securing a £30million move for the striker while Newcastle have also enquired about his availability, preferring a loan move to a permanent transfer.

Armando Broja of Southampton reacts after missing a chance to score during the Premier League match between Southampton and Everton at St Mary's Stadium on February 19, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

And when asked about the Broja, Chelsea boss Tuchel was quick to play down talks of a potential exit.

“I don’t expect Armando to leave,” Tuchel said on Tuesday. “We are aware of offers and interest. We will take this decision together with the owner and the player.

“When he was here I was aware that he was trying to impress and become a Chelsea player as soon as possible.”

Broja scored nine goals in 38 appearances in all competitions while on loan at Southampton last season. But he has made just one competitive appearance for Chelsea, an 86th minute substitute appearance in a 4-0 win against Everton in March 2020.