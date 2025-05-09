AI creates 4 'new' Newcastle United club crests - but fans won't like them

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a major announcement from Newcastle United on Friday as the Magpies confirmed they are looking to replace the club crest with a new design.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The debate began from the moment Newcastle United made the announcement via their social media accounts and official club website.

After just under 40 years in use, the current club crest that has a strong resemblance to the city’s official coat of arms and contains seahorses, a castle and demi lionis is to be replaced. The St James Park hierarchy revealed they have already consulted with the club’s Fan Advisory Board and are now set to invite season ticket holders and club members to have their say.

A fan consultation workshop for season ticket holders and members will take place at St James Park on Wednesday 14th May and supporters will be able to register their interest to attend in person and online to give their views before a number of options are put to supporters before the final move to a new club crest is made.

What have Newcastle United said about a possible change of the club crest?

In a statement released via the club website on Friday afternoon, the Magpies said: “As our club grows on the global stage, the symbol that represents us needs to be able to keep pace. It needs to show up clearly and confidently across everything - from kits to screens to merchandise. So we've been asking ourselves: how well does our current crest represent the club today? And how well will it serve us tomorrow?

“It's time to update our crest. This isn't a decision we take lightly. We love our crest. It's iconic and has stood us through unforgettable triumphs and testing times. But it was created in a different era. Its intricate design doesn't always translate well in today's digital world. And it's difficult to reproduce it clearly and consistently. As football and the world changes, so too must the symbol that unites us.

“That's why we're coming to you. This isn't about walking away from our past. It's about carrying it forward with pride. The crest is part of our story. It's on our shirts and inked in our skin. It deserves thoughtful evolution - shaped by the voices of the people who love it.”

So how could a new Newcastle United club crest look? We took to AI tool ChatGPT to see what designed they produced.

How does AI imagine a new Newcastle United club crest could look?

Design 1

A simplified take on the current club badge. The seahorses have gone and a more prominent Magpie can be found at the top of the shield.

A 'new' Newcastle United club badge as created by AI tool Chat GPT | NationalWorld/Chat GPT

Design 2

Too busy, far too busy. A single seahorse remains, the Magpies is more prominent and there is a nod to the River Tyne as well as the Tyne Bridge being included. Just a bit too much going on here.

A 'new' Newcastle United club badge as created by AI tool Chat GPT | NationalWorld/Chat GPT

Design 3

This is very basic, isn’t it? No seahorses, the magpie has gone, it’s not anything like the city crest. It’s just very, very simple and straightforward with the Tyne Bridge and the River Tyne included.

A 'new' Newcastle United club badge as created by AI tool Chat GPT | NationalWorld/ChatGPT

Design 4

Again, it’s very basic with a single (and rather large) magpie. No sign of the Tyne, the seahorses, the Tyne bridge or anything to do with Newcastle except for the lone magpie.