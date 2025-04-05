AI has predicted how the final Premier League table will finish | Getty Images

Newcastle United have nine matches left to play in their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League.

Beginning against Leicester City on Monday night, Newcastle United have nine matches left to play as they strive for Champions League qualification. Missing out on Europe entirely last season was a big blow for the Magpies and a return to European football’s premier competition is their sole focus this campaign.

Triumphing in the Carabao Cup has guaranteed them a place in next season’s Conference League, but Champions League football is what the club want and with a top-five finish in the Premier League all-but certain to deliver that this season, the Magpies know what they must do between now and the end of the campaign.

With some huge matches left to play, it won’t be easy for them to secure Champions League football, though. Here, using Grok AI, we take a look at what artificial intelligence is predicting for Newcastle United this season:

AI predicts the final 2024/25 Premier League table

1) Liverpool - 92 points

Leading by 12 points as of April 2, they’re on track for a second Premier League title. Their consistency and strong home form at Anfield make them near-certainties to finish top.

2) Arsenal - 83 points

Arsenal remain competitive but have faltered at key moments (e.g., a loss to West Ham). They’re likely to secure second, though their title hopes have faded, with Opta giving them less than a 10% chance by late February.

3) Nottingham Forest - 70 points

A breakout season under Nuno Espírito Santo has them in the top four. Their unexpected rise could see them clinch a Champions League spot, bolstered by a solid defense and counter-attacking style.

4) Newcastle United - 68 points

Eddie Howe’s side have rebounded from last season’s injury woes, and their recent form (9 wins in 13 games per Opta) suggests a top-four finish, possibly aided by their Carabao Cup success.

5) Manchester City - 67 points

A shocking dip for the defending champions, hampered by injuries (e.g., Haaland’s ankle issue) and a lack of cohesion. They’re still likely to snag fifth, qualifying for the Champions League due to England’s UEFA coefficient.

6) Chelsea - 65 points

Despite a rocky festive period, Chelsea’s early promise under Enzo Maresca keeps them in the European mix, though they’ll likely settle for Europa League football.

7) Aston Villa - 62 points

Unai Emery’s team has balanced Champions League and domestic duties well, but their focus might split, landing them in a Conference League spot.

8) Brighton & Hove Albion - 58 points

Fabian Hürzeler’s attacking approach has kept Brighton competitive, likely securing a solid mid-table finish.

9) Fulham - 57 points

Marco Silva’s side has surprised with strong away form and London derby wins, pushing them into the top half.

10) Bournemouth - 55 points

Andoni Iraola’s steady improvement continues, with Bournemouth comfortably mid-table.

11) Crystal Palace - 52 points

Oliver Glasner’s attacking flair keeps Palace just outside the top 10, though they’ve struggled to replicate last season’s late surge.

12) Brentford - 50 points

A balanced season, but their away form outshines their home results, keeping them mid-table.

13) Tottenham Hotspur - 48 points

A disappointing campaign for Ange Postecoglou, with inconsistency dragging them down.

14) Manchester United - 46 points

Ruben Amorim’s arrival hasn’t reversed their fortunes enough, potentially marking their worst-ever Premier League finish.

15) West Ham United - 44 points

Inconsistent despite a strong squad, West Ham hover safely above the drop zone.

16) Everton - 42 points

David Moyes grinds out survival in their final Goodison Park season, buoyed by late wins.

17) Wolverhampton Wanderers - 38 points

A decent late run (10 points in 6 games) keeps Wolves up, narrowly avoiding relegation.

18) Ipswich Town - 28 points

A valiant effort from the promoted side, but their budget and squad depth see them drop back to the Championship.

19) Leicester City - 26 points

The Championship winners struggle to adapt, with a weak transfer window sealing their fate.

20) Southampton - 18 points

A dismal return to the Premier League, with relegation possibly confirmed by mid-April and Derby’s 11-point record in sight.