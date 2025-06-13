Newcastle United made history during the 2024/25 season - but what could lie ahead for Eddie Howe and his players next season.

The 2024/25 season will go down as the most successful campaign in Newcastle United’s recent history after the Magpies lifted the Carabao Cup and secured a return to the Champions League.

It was a challenging campaign at times as Eddie Howe’s side slipped into the bottom half of the table in December - but a stunning upturn in form fired United into contention for a top five spot and took them within 90 minutes of claiming major silverware as they set up a Carabao Cup final clash with eventual Premier League champions Liverpool.

A performance full of intensity, passion and quality saw off the Reds at Wembley as a goal in each half from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak helped Newcastle to a 2-1 win that brought an end to the club’s 70-year wait for major domestic silverware. That win secured qualification for the Europa Conference League - but Howe’s side will be heading to European football’s top table after a fifth placed finish meant they will compete in the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.

But what lies ahead of Howe and his players as they look to build on the momentum gained from a history-making season? We utilise the services of AI tool Grok3 to see how they predict Newcastle will fare in all four competitions during the 2025/26 season.

Premier League

Harvey Barnes of Newcastle United shoots to score the second goal past goalkeeper Altay Bayindir of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Manchester United FC at St James' Park on April 13, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. | Getty Images

Grok3: “Newcastle United have shown strong form in the 2024/25 season. Web sources suggest they’re favorites to maintain a high position next season, with AI predictions placing them in the top four alongside teams like Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City. For the 2025/26 season, Newcastle’s momentum, driven by Eddie Howe’s management and key players like Alexander Isak, positions them well.

“Assuming they maintain their attacking output (e.g., 14 goals in four games as noted in December 2024) and defensive solidity (five clean sheets in six games), they could realistically challenge for a top-four finish again. A bold prediction, supported by sources like Goal.com, suggests they might even mount a surprise title challenge, especially after ending their trophy drought with the 2024/25 Carabao Cup. However, competition from traditional "big six" clubs and squad depth concerns could limit them.”

Prediction: 3rd place, securing Champions League qualification, with a slim chance of a title push if key rivals falter.

Champions League

Newcastle United supporters were in dreamland after beating Paris Saint-Germain. | Getty Images

Grok3: “Newcastle are set to compete in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, facing at least eight matches in the new format. Their return to Europe has been competitive, with sources indicating they’re expected to reach the knockout stages. Given their strong domestic form and players like Isak in top scoring form (11 goals in eight games), they should navigate the group phase effectively. However, facing Europe’s elite (e.g., Real Madrid, Bayern Munich) in knockout rounds will test their depth. Success could be reaching the round of 16 or quarter-finals.”

Prediction: Quarter-finalists, with a strong group stage performance but likely falling to a European heavyweight in the knockouts.

FA Cup

Joao Pedro (right) pictured in action against Newcastle United last month | Getty Images

Grok3: Newcastle’s 2024/25 FA Cup campaign saw them reach the fourth round. Their history of strong cup runs, combined with their attacking form, suggests they could go deep in the 2025/26 FA Cup. Fan predictions reflect optimism, though that was speculative. The FA Cup’s single-elimination format suits Newcastle’s ability to produce one-off performances against top teams (e.g., beating Tottenham, Arsenal, and Manchester United in 2024/25).

Prediction: Finalists, with a 50-50 chance of winning the trophy, depending on the draw and their ability to manage fatigue.

Carabao Cup

The Newcastle United squad and members of the coaching staff celebrate in a team picture after the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Grok3: “As defending champions after their 2024/25 triumph, Newcastle will aim to retain the Carabao Cup. Their recent cup form is impressive, with wins over strong sides like Chelsea and Arsenal in the 2024/25 competition. Posts on X highlight their semi-final position and attacking prowess, suggesting confidence in cup competitions. However, squad rotation and fixture congestion could pose challenges, especially with Champions League commitments.

Prediction: Semi-finalists, with a strong chance of reaching the final but potentially losing to a rested or tactically superior side like Manchester City, as speculated in some predictions.

Tyne-Wear derby predictions

AFP via Getty Images

Sunderland vs Newcastle United (Stadium of Light - Autumn 2025)

Grok3: “Sunderland will leverage home support and their attacking flair to challenge Newcastle early. However, Newcastle’s clinical finishing, led by Isak, and their experience in high-pressure games should see them through. Sunderland’s young defence may struggle against Newcastle’s pace.”

Prediction: Sunderland 1–2 Newcastle United (Sunderland score through a set-piece or counter (e.g., Isidor), but Newcastle’s quality prevails with goals from Isak and a midfielder like Bruno Guimarães.

Newcastle United vs Sunderland (St. James’ Park - Spring 2026)

Grok3: “At home, Newcastle’s raucous crowd and deeper squad will overwhelm Sunderland. By this stage, Sunderland may be entrenched in a relegation fight, impacting morale. Newcastle’s recent derby dominance and stronger bench options should lead to a comfortable win, though Sunderland’s energy might keep it competitive for an hour.

Prediction: Newcastle dominate with goals from multiple sources (e.g., Isak, Anthony Gordon), while Sunderland grab a consolation via a late effort.