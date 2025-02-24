Newcastle United's all-time record goalscorer has reflected on his old club's dramatic win against Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has urged England manager Thomas Tuchel to ‘have a good luck’ at one current Magpies star after he made a major impact in Sunday’s dramatic win against Nottingham Forest.

The St James Park clash lived up to its billing as a meeting of two sides looking to secure a place in next season’s Champions League as the Magpies edged a seven-goal thriller after holding off a spirited comeback from the Premier League’s surprise package. After falling behind to a Callum Hudson-Odoi brace, Eddie Howe’s side roared into a three-goal lead thanks to a brace from Alexander Isak and a goal apiece from Lewis Miley and Jacob Murphy. Nikola Milenkovic and Ryan Yates got Forest back into the game after half-time as they threatened to punish a lacklustre second-half display from the Magpies. However, United held on to boost their chances to landing a European spot this season, much to the relief of the majority of those inside St James Park.

United left-back Lewis Hall caught the attention of Magpies legend Shearer as he played a part in three of his side’s goals - and the former Magpies captain believes the young defender should land another call-up to the England squad as Tuchel prepares to name his first squad since he was named as successor to Gareth Southgate.

He told The Rest is Football podcast: “I thought Lewis Hall was very, very good as well at left-back. I really like him and he's very impressive, both defensively and going forward. I hope Thomas Tuchel has had a good look at him and with an England squad not too far away, do not be surprised if he's in it because he's showed some really good form today. I thought he was excellent.”

The dramatic win against Forest formed part of a positive weekend for the Magpies as their push for a return to the Champions League was boosted by a number of results across the top end of the Premier League. European rivals Bournemouth, Chelsea and Manchester City all dropped points as the latter suffered a 2-0 home defeat against title favourites Liverpool. The Reds will provide Newcastle’s next opponents on Wednesday night and the Magpies will travel to Merseyside knowing a long-awaited win at Anfield could lift them as high as third place in the Premier League table.

Reflecting on Sunday’s dramatic win against Forest, Shearer believes the victory has provided his old club ‘three huge points’ in their attempt to return to European football after a one-season absence.

He said: “What a response from Newcastle in that first-half, they just went bang, bang, bang, bang. It was the game of two halves, Forest came back into it in the second-half and perhaps deserved a draw but who cares? Three huge points for Newcastle in terms of them looking to get into Champions League places but what a great game it was incredible - and two more goals for Alexander Isak.”

