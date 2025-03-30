Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. | Dominic Scurr/Getty Images

Alan Shearer dropped by to see Bruno Guimaraes as he conducted his mixed zone interviews following Newcastle United’s open-top bus parade.

Guimaraes captained Newcastle to a 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final a fortnight ago to end the club’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy. Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scored in the win at Wembley Stadium but Newcastle’s celebrations were placed on a brief hiatus due to the international break.

On Saturday, Newcastle’s squad and staff joined up once again to properly celebrate the club win for the first time since Wembley and the first time in the city itself.

An estimated 300,000 supporters attended both the Town Moor event and the bus parade through the city centre.

Bruno Guimaraes reacts to NUFC parade

Guimaraes has always been clear in his ambition to write his name in the Newcastle history books and by captaining the club to a first domestic trophy in 70-years, he has most certiainly done that.

“The way I see it, kids, old guys, they're crying, you know, I think we made history,” he said. “Now I have time to think about it and, yeah, history is made, but we want more.

“Since my first interview in the club, I said I want to put my name in the club's history and that's it. I did this, but like I said, it's just the first step. When you taste once, you just want more.But for now, we just celebrate today and tomorrow I will have to start to think about our game in the Premier League.”

He added: “I'm really living my dreams here. I'm just a good guy, happy to make history for this club.I think this team, these fans, everyone here deserves it.

“I hope more to come. We are just enjoying the first one. But like I said, I want more. I am hungry for more, but for now, we just celebrate.”

Alan Shearer gatecrashes Bruno Guimaraes interview - but his response is brilliant

As Guimaraes spoke to the media, you could see Newcastle legend Alan Shearer lurking in the background before slowly making his way behind the Brazilian.

The Magpies’ all-time leading goalscorer may have cut Guimaraes off when he was about to start talking about his ‘Geordie’ sons Matteo and Pietro - but he didn’t seem to mind in the slightest.

Instead, Guimaraes turned around, smiled and embraced Shearer, stating: “Hey, legend!

“It's always good when you get some compliments from this guy [Shearer]. He's everything for this club. I said in our series on Amazon, I want to put my name like he did. So, yeah, first step is done. Thank you so much.”

Back to reality for Bruno Guimaraes and Newcastle United

As Guimaraes alluded to in his interview, Newcastle are back in Premier League action on Wednesday evening against Brentford (7:45pm kick-off) at St James’ Park and still have plenty to play for after the cup win.

The Magpies are just a point off potential Champions League qualification with a game in hand on the teams above them in the table.