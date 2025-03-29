Sam Fender, Ant and Dec and Sting all support Newcastle United | Getty Images

Ant and Dec are among a host of celebrity Newcastle United fans that will be celebrating the club’s Carabao Cup win again this weekend.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have confirmed that Ant and Dec will be among the guests on the town moor later today as the club celebrate their Carabao Cup win over Liverpool in the city centre. The pair were at Wembley to watch the Magpies triumph over Liverpool as their celebrations were caught on camera and broadcast live to the nation watching on at home.

The boyhood Newcastle United fans, will appear alongside Pete Graves and Lynsey Hipgrave on-stage. Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand and Bob Moncur will also take part in a Q&A before Eddie Howe and his players take to the stage to lift the Carabao Cup trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full-match replay of the final will be shown on the big screens whilst an open top bus parades the trophy from St James’ Park to the town moor on what promises to be a memorable day on Tyneside. Ant and Dec, though, are far from the only celebrities who support Newcastle United and there will undoubtedly be a whole host of famous faces watching on as the Magpies celebrate ending 70-years of hurt.

Here, we take a look at a whole host of famous names and faces that have claimed to be Newcastle United supporters. Have we missed anyone out? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Jimmy Nail

Star of Auf Wiedersehn Pet, Nail is a Newcastle United fan.

Brian Blessed

Blessed grew up as a Manchester United fan, although the Yorkshire-born actor claims to have a ‘soft spot’ for Newcastle United and can recall the club’s FA Cup winning starting line-ups from 1951, 1952 and 1955.

Lewis Ritson

Ritson has enjoyed a very solid boxing career, with his love for Newcastle United present at all of his fights, including in his black and white ring attire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Hancock

Former health secretary Matt Hancock gained notoriety during the coronavirus pandemic and is a Newcastle United supporter thanks to his ‘uncle Dave’. He claims to have attended matches at St James’ Park in his younger years.

PAC

Formerly known as ‘Neville’ in WWE (or Adrian Neville for you long-time NXT fans), PAC was for a while one of the very best wrestlers on the planet.

Abhisit Vejjajiva

Vejjajiva was Thailand’s Prime Minister between 2008 and 2011 but was born in Newcastle. He declared his support for the Toon Army in 2008.

Chris Dobey

Dobey is one of the stars of darts and has played in the Premier League this season and had Local Hero playing on Thursday night at the Utilita Arena before his defeat against Luke Humphries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asim Chaudhry

Chaudhry is another celebrity that, despite not being from the local area, is a Newcastle United supporter. Like many before him, a combination of the 1990’s, memorable kits and Alan Shearer was enough to make the comedian and writer a Magpies supporter for life. He currently hosts the ‘Adopted Geordies’ podcast.

Steve Harmison

The former England cricketer often appears on TalkSport to offer his opinion on all things Newcastle United.

Cameron Norrie

The Wimbledon star claims to be a Newcastle United fan despite being born in South Africa.

Gabby Logan

Despite Logan’s father being former Leeds United and Coventry City midfielder Terry Yorath, the TV presenter became a Newcastle United fan after moving to Durham for University

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robson Green

The Northumberland born actor is a supporter of Newcastle United.

Graeme Swann

Despite hailing from Northampton, Swann is a Newcastle United fan and has been pictured in Newcastle United away ends from time to time.

Matt Baker

The television presenter hails from County Durham and is a Newcastle United supporter.

James Bay

Bay may have been born in Hertfordshire, but it was his love of Alan Shearer that made the musician fall in love with Newcastle United. This relationship extends both ways however as Shearer has also admitted to being a huge fan of Bay’s music. Bay played a private gig for the team during Wembley weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Fender

In case you hadn’t realised, the North Shields musician is a big Newcastle United fan. His shows are often littered with Newcastle United shirts and flags whilst Jonny Bluehat played Local Hero at St James’ Park ahead of their semi-final second leg win over Arsenal.

Cheryl

Cheryl is well known for her Geordie accent and is a Newcastle United supporter.

Alan Shearer

Shearer will be one of the special guests on stage at the Carabao Cup celebration event on the town moor.

Tony Blair

Despite being born in Edinburgh, the former Prime Minister claims to be a Newcastle fan.

Ant and Dec

Ant & Dec are lifelong Newcastle United fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Knopfler

Knopfler was a member of Dire Straits and composed ‘Going Home: Theme of the Local Hero’ which Newcastle United walk out to on match days at St James’ Park.

Brian Johnson

The AC/DC frontman was born in Gateshead and was even approached to be an honorary board member of Newcastle United in the 1980’s. He turned down that offer, but remains a fan of the club. He even had a cameo appearance in the film Goal!

Sting was born in Wallsend and is a big Newcastle fan and has been spotted at games.