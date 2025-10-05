Alan Shearer & Bruno Guimaraes | Getty Images

Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest: Bruno Guimaraes was at the heart of the action at St James’ Park as Eddie Howe’s side inflicted another defeat onto Ange Postecoglou.

Newcastle United were frustrated in the first half by Ange Postecoglou’s side as they couldn’t make their relative dominance in the game pay. Matz Sels, returning to St James’ Park once again as an opposition player, was needed just once to palm a Joelinton header away from goal throughout the first-half.

The visitors, despite their patchy form under their new manager, resisted the efforts of Howe’s side to snatch a breakthrough and will have headed into the break content with their first 45 minutes. However, their resistance was broken just before the hour mark when captain Bruno Guimaraes curled home a wonderful strike from outside the box.

The Brazilian won the ball back from Morgan Gibbs-White, fed Dan Burn before receiving the ball back a matter of seconds later. Guimaraes then knocked the ball out of his feet before curling a delicious effort into the far top corner and past the Belgian.

It was a simply brilliant strike that raised the roof at St James’ Park in equal parts joy and relief. The strike was also admired by Alan Shearer who, as ever, was quick to react on social media.

Newcastle United’s all-time record scorer posted a simple message following the goal, but one that will resonate with every Newcastle United supporter. Shearer wrote: ‘Bruuuunnnnnoooooo👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏’.

Guimaraes’ strike also impressed Clinton Morrison who was on commentary duty for BBC Radio Five Live at St James’ Park. Speaking about the goal, he said: “They [Forest] want a foul.

“Forget about that. The finish is outstanding, Guimaraes bends it into the corner.”

Guimaraes, always keen to be involved in the middle of everything his side do, was then fouled for the penalty that led to Nick Woltemade’s goal with just a few minutes left to play. The Brazilian nipped in front of Elliot Anderson who caught him with a tackle as Peter Bankes pointed to the spot.

Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes’ need for rest

As team captain, Guimaraes is one of the most important players at Eddie Howe’s disposal and someone the club must ensure they keep fit for the majority of the campaign. Guimaraes is a regular for Brazil and, prior to being rested against Bournemouth last month, had made 68 consecutive starts for the Magpies in the Premier League.

Speaking to the Gazette, last month, Howe praised his captain for his efforts in a gruelling schedule following September’s international break and reiterated the importance of keeping the former Lyon man as fit as possible: “It [rest] will be absolutely crucial,” Howe responded. “We need to look after Bruno at the right times.

“I thought last week was an incredible shift when you look back at what he gave us against Wolves to play in the manner he did that game when he was clearly tired after all the travelling he had done. To back that up against Barcelona, you could see again he was tired towards the end of that game, he had given everything.

“I felt we had to protect him in the next game looking at all the numbers that we get and hopefully he will benefit from that rest in the next few weeks.”