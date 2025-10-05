Steve Bruce has been sacked as manager of Blackpool FC | Getty Images

Newcastle United news: Steve Bruce has been sacked by Blackpool, just over a year after being appointed as manager.

Former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has been sacked as manager of Blackpool, just over a year after being appointed manager of the League One side. Bruce moved to Bloomfield Road in September last year but wasn’t able to guide his new club to promotion.

After having a summer to shape his new squad, poor results on the field have left Blackpool 23rd in the table - leading to Bruce’s departure. Confirming Bruce’s departure, Blackpool released a 58-word statement which read: ‘Blackpool Football Club can announce the departure of Head Coach Steve Bruce, Assistant Head Coach Steve Agnew and First-Team Coach Stephen Clemence.

‘The Club would like to thank them for their efforts, and wishes them the very best for the future.

‘Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks will take charge of first-team matters until a permanent appointment is confirmed.’

Bruce’s last game in charge of Blackpool was a 2-0 defeat at home to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. The Tangerines have won just two of their eleven league games this season and will now begin their search for Bruce’s replacement.

Steve Bruce’s next job in management?

Before being appointed as Blackpool boss in September of last year, Bruce spent just eight months in charge of West Brom. The Baggies appointed the former Magpies boss in February 2022, but was gone by October of that year with West Brom languishing towards the bottom of the Championship table.

Previous to his job at the Hawthorns, Bruce spent two years as Newcastle United manager. He kept the Magpies in the top-flight during his two full seasons in charge of the club, but left St James’ Park in October 2021 with his side still winless in the Premier League. Eddie Howe was announced as his permanent replacement a month later.

Speaking to BBC Lancashire when he was appointed Blackpool boss last year, Bruce revealed what was driving him to continue his career in management: “I wasn't ready to retire and I still have, I believe, something to offer.

“What I've missed is the everyday enjoyment of working with players and being involved in football. It's given me a purpose to get out of bed in the mornings and it's proven to me that I wasn't ready for retirement.

“I realised I needed a break,” he said on why he had been out of management for just-shy of two years before taking charge at Bloomfield Road.

“I've never really had a proper break in 40-odd years. How lucky am I to have gone straight from playing to managing and do 1,000 games? It's a lot of Saturdays," he said.

"There was a time when I thought I'd done my stint but the enjoyment and the love of football has brought me back to work.

"You get to a certain age and you think, 'Am I on the scrap-heap?' But I hope I've got a lot to offer and I've got an abundance of experience.

"I'm delighted to have been given the opportunity to start again."