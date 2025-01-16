Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United recorded their sixth-successive Premier League win against Wolves to move them into fourth place in the table.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe’s side have enjoyed a remarkable run of form since their defeat against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium last month having won nine in a row in all competitions. That form, whilst teams around them in the league drop points, has catapulted them into European contention, whilst murmurings of a title challenge have also started to enter the debate.

Whilst Howe, his players and staff won’t get drawn into such a ludicrous suggestion, fans have every right to get carried away at this moment in time, something Howe admitted he wants to encourage, rather than discourage. One fan that is certainly loving every second of Newcastle’s current form is Alan Shearer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shearer watched on as Isak surpassed his record of scoring in seven-consecutive Premier League matches against Wolves, but appeared on Match of the Day to give his view on whether the Magpies can be considered a part of the title race. “[Yes] The form they are in, the way they are looking defensively solid, clean sheets.” Shearer admitted.

“In midfield, there’s no doubt they have got the system working and with him [Isak] up front, they’ve got a chance.”

Newcastle currently sit nine points behind Liverpool, with Arne Slot’s side still with a game in hand against Everton to play. Arsenal’s win in the north London derby pushed them up to 2nd place with surprise package Nottingham Forest, who cannot be discounted from the picture, sat 3rd, three points above Howe’s side.