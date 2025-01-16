Newcastle United star ‘eyed’ by former club after Everton interest and rejected bid

Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron | Getty Images

Miguel Almiron could reunite with some familiar faces if he leaves Newcastle United this month.

The Paraguayan joined Newcastle United in January 2019 but has struggled for minutes this season. Almiron has made just one start in the Premier League, coming back in October against Chelsea, and has been reduced to just two substitute appearances in the league since that match.

With the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules set to bite once again this winter, meaning Newcastle will likely have to sell before they can buy, Almiron is someone that the club could look to sell. Whilst they won’t recoup a fee near the £21m they paid for Almiron six years ago, any fee they can get for him will help with their battle against PSR.

MLS side Charlotte FC have recently been linked with a move for the winger, but a rejected bid in the summer and recent news that they are interested in signing former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha could end those rumours. Everton and Fulham were briefly linked with Almiron during the summer, but ultimately he remained at St James’ Park.

However, fresh reports from Give Me Sport have revealed that Atlanta United, the club that sold Almiron to Newcastle United back in 2019, are ‘in talks’ over a potential move for their former player this month. The Magpies reportedly value Almiron, whose last goal for the Magpies came in December 2023 during a 3-0 win against Fulham at St James’ Park, at around £10m.