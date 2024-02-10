Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s first goal against Nottingham Forest came straight off the training ground as Bruno Guimaraes volleyed home a superbly well worked corner routine. Despite Trippier putting in a teasing delivery that forced Matz Sels to palm behind just moments before, Newcastle consulted the set-piece playbook and came up with a goalscoring routine.

Miguel Almiron’s short corner was played straight to Trippier whose teasing long delivery found Guimaraes unmarked at the back post to volley past the former Newcastle United keeper. It was a routine not too dissimilar to the one that Guimaraes himself netted against Brentford at St James’ Park last season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Naturally, the goal was greeted by raucous scenes in the away end whilst Alan Shearer shared his reaction to the strike on social media, posting on X: ‘A great set piece. Bruuunnoooooo’ along with two clapping emojis. Shearer was also quick to react to Guimaraes’ second of the evening - a goal that gave his side a 3-2 lead, writing: ‘Bruuuuuuunnnoooooooo’ along with five clapping emojis.