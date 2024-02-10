Alan Shearer hails ‘great’ thing Newcastle United and Bruno Guimaraes did v Nottingham Forest
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United’s first goal against Nottingham Forest came straight off the training ground as Bruno Guimaraes volleyed home a superbly well worked corner routine. Despite Trippier putting in a teasing delivery that forced Matz Sels to palm behind just moments before, Newcastle consulted the set-piece playbook and came up with a goalscoring routine.
Miguel Almiron’s short corner was played straight to Trippier whose teasing long delivery found Guimaraes unmarked at the back post to volley past the former Newcastle United keeper. It was a routine not too dissimilar to the one that Guimaraes himself netted against Brentford at St James’ Park last season.
Naturally, the goal was greeted by raucous scenes in the away end whilst Alan Shearer shared his reaction to the strike on social media, posting on X: ‘A great set piece. Bruuunnoooooo’ along with two clapping emojis. Shearer was also quick to react to Guimaraes’ second of the evening - a goal that gave his side a 3-2 lead, writing: ‘Bruuuuuuunnnoooooooo’ along with five clapping emojis.
Stephen Kelly, who was commentating on the game, was also left impressed by the move for Newcastle’s first, describing it as a ‘wonderful’ piece of play by the visitors. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the former Spurs defender said: “Initially I thought Trippier was sold short by the short corner from Almiron, but when he gets onto the ball the pace and whip he gets on it is incredible. Guimaraes peels around the back post and does so well to not only get a good contact on it but to keep the ball down given the pace on the cross. Wonderful play from Newcastle!”