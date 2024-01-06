Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has posted a seven word message following his side’s win over Sunderland in the FA Cup. The Brazilian played the full 90 minutes at the Stadium of Light as the Magpies won an FA Cup game for the first time in almost four years - and defeated their local rivals for the first time in over 12 years.

So long the stick and scoreline to beat the Magpies with, Newcastle returned the favour with a 3-0 win of their own, much to the delight of Guimaraes who took to X to remind everyone how he ‘predicted’ the result. Not long after the Brazilian signed for Newcastle, he posted a picture of him playing the FIFA video game with him winning 3-0 against, you guessed it, Sunderland.

And following their win on Saturday, Guimaraes reposted a pic of that with the caption: ‘I knew it a long time ago’ alongside a happy face emoji, two black and white hearts and the number 39 - the one he wears for the Magpies. The post elicited a laugh from co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi.