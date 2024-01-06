‘I knew it’ - Bruno Guimaraes’ brilliant seven word message that Newcastle United fans will love
Sunderland v Newcastle United: The Magpies defeated their local rivals 3-0 in the FA Cup Third Round.
Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has posted a seven word message following his side’s win over Sunderland in the FA Cup. The Brazilian played the full 90 minutes at the Stadium of Light as the Magpies won an FA Cup game for the first time in almost four years - and defeated their local rivals for the first time in over 12 years.
So long the stick and scoreline to beat the Magpies with, Newcastle returned the favour with a 3-0 win of their own, much to the delight of Guimaraes who took to X to remind everyone how he ‘predicted’ the result. Not long after the Brazilian signed for Newcastle, he posted a picture of him playing the FIFA video game with him winning 3-0 against, you guessed it, Sunderland.
And following their win on Saturday, Guimaraes reposted a pic of that with the caption: ‘I knew it a long time ago’ alongside a happy face emoji, two black and white hearts and the number 39 - the one he wears for the Magpies. The post elicited a laugh from co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi.
Guimaraes’ post wasn’t the only tongue-in-cheek tweet to be posted at full-time, however, with Newcastle United also getting in on the action. Following the match, the club posted a graphic with the caption: ‘The north east is black and white’ along with the caption ’and don’t you forget it…’. Furthermore, they also tweeted two photos of Magpies players seeing their shirts being pulled by Sunderland players with the caption ‘No swapping shirts today.’.