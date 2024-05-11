Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: At least one thing impressed Alan Shearer at St James’ Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer was impressed with what he saw at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the match, Wor Flags signed off for the Premier League season with an impressive full-stadium display ahead of the final home match at St James’ Park against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The impressive display saw St James’ Park transform into a sea of black and white with a magpie displayed in the Leazes Stand, a ‘Newcastle United Football Club’ banner in the East Stand and a ‘Howay the Lads, We are United’ banner in the Milburn Stand.

Afterwards, Shearer took to X with a message for Wor Flags which simply read: “Brilliant @worflags #NEWBHA.”

Unfortunately, Newcastle couldn’t quite follow suit on the pitch as they went behind to a Joel Veltman strike early on before Sean Longstaff equalised on the stroke of half-time.

The Magpies couldn’t find a winner in the second half and had to settle for a point. The draw keeps Eddie Howe’s side sixth in the Premier League table heading into the final two games against Manchester United and Brentford.