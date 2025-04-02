Alan Shearer loved what Sandro Tonali did v Brentford | Getty Images

Sandro Tonali scored a stunning winner for Newcastle United as they defeated Brentford at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United returned to Premier League action with a hard-earned but largely deserved win over Brentford at St James’ Park. The Bees, who had won five straight Premier League away games before their trip to the north east, were comfortable for long periods of the first-half, but saw their resilience undone in the final seconds of the first period as Alexander Isak netted his 20th goal of the season.

Isak, capitalising on a slip from Bryan Mbeumo, tapped home his 24th goal in all competitions with Jacob Murphy again grabbing an assist for the Swede. However, Brentford responded in the second half as Mbeumo converted a penalty to restore parity.

The visitors were on top of proceedings at that stage, but then came the decisive moment when Tonali stole all the headlines with a simply sublime effort to put his side 2-1 ahead. Picking up the ball wide on the right, there looked little on for the Italian as he unleashed a rocket to the near post, one that caught Mark Flekken completely off guard as it hammered past him and into the Leazes goal. It was a brilliant goal from a brilliant player who, even before his strike, was one of Newcastle’s star men on the night.

Alan Shearer and Sky Sports pundit reacts to Tonali’s goal

As always, Shearer was quick to respond to the goal on X, posting: ‘Ohhhh Sandrooooo Ole Ole Ole 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🖤🤍 #NEWBRE’.

The goal, which was immediately clipped up and shared en masse online, has already been the centre of much debate on whether Tonali meant to shoot and catch Flekken out at his near post, or whether it was a mishit cross that fortunately resulted in a goal. It was a debate that was talked about on TV as well with Jay Bothroyd on Sky Sports believing that Tonali indeed meant to have a shot.

“Tonali has pinged it from the corner flag into the near post, I think he meant it as well,” Bothroyd said. “Wow, I can’t believe this, this is an unbelievable goal from Tonali.

“How can I describe it? I don’t know how to, it was that good!

“They’ve taken a throw in and he is literally in line with the six yard box and he has pinged it with his laces straight into the near post. He has definitely meant that, he definitely meant it.

“We’re talking about a player here who has technique in abundance. He has meant that. That is such a great goal, he has meant that all day. What a goal, I can’t believe he did that.”

Newcastle United weathered the Brentford storm following Tonali’s winner and were maybe fortunate to not see Bruno Guimaraes’ late tackle inside the area punished by either referee Peter Bankes or Craig Pawson on VAR duty. Despite that, they were able to navigate eight minutes of stoppage time and come away with a precious three points that, albeit temporarily, moves them into fifth in the Premier League table.