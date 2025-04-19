Newcastle United Alan Shearer reaction to 4- 1Aston Villa defeat | Getty images

Alan Shearer felt Aston Villa’s 4-1 win flattered Newcastle United at Villa Park on Saturday evening.

Newcastle missed the chance to strengthen their grip on the Champions League places as Villa closed the gap to just two points behind The Magpies in the Premier League table with five games remaining.

Ollie Watkins opened the scoring for Aston Villa inside the opening 40 seconds before Fabian Schar headed Newcastle level. Then three goals in 11 second-half minutes saw Unai Emery’s side claim a convincing win to continue their impressive run of form while Newcastle’s six game winning run was brought to an end.

Ian Maatsen, a Dan Burn own goal and a fine strike from Amadou Onana saw Villa claim all three points.

Alan Shearer reacts to Newcastle United’s 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa

Reacting to Newcastle’s defeat, club legend Alan Shearer took to social media to congratulate Villa on their performance.

“Well done Villa,” he tweeted. “Much the better team today. Scored four and should have been a lot more. Bad day at the office for the Toon.”

Newcastle will now be looking for a response when they face Ipswich Town at St James’ Park next weekend. Before that, Villa travel to another Champions League qualification rival in Manchester City on Tuesday night in another match that is sure to impact the Champions League places.

While Newcastle remain third after losing, they could drop to fifth by the time they are next in action.

After Ipswich, The Magpies face Brighton and Arsenal away as well as Chelsea and Everton at home as they look to secure Champions League qualification. Newcastle are already guaranteed European football next season after winning the Carabao Cup last month.

Kieran Trippier reacts to Newcastle United loss

Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier had a difficult afternoon after an impressive run of form in the side.

Reflecting on the game, he told Sky Sports: “They scored straight away but a good reaction from us in the first half. Full credit to Villa, they are a top side with a top manager. They played very well and are a strong team.

"You go into every game to win. Today we were confident but Villa played very well and they deserved their victory.

“We can't use [tiredness] as an excuse. The manager picks the eleven, we've been unchanged and that's it. We focus on the next game and that's against Ipswich.

"We want to qualify for the Champions League. Today was a setback but we've got a full week to recover and analyse where we went through today.

"You come into games like this against teams like this and it's a bit of a reality check maybe."