A potential price tag for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been leaked in the Italian media.

Tonali has been heavily linked with a return to Serie A by the Italian press this season with his former club AC Milan and Juventus particularly interested.

The 24-year-old midfielder joined Newcastle from Milan for £52million in 2023, a record transfer fee paid for an Italian.

After being handed a 10 month betting ban early into his spell at Newcastle, Tonali has since returned to action and proven himself to be a key player in Eddie Howe’s side. The Italian has been labelled as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season, with his move into the No. 6 role at Newcastle proving instrumental.

Sandro Tonali in ‘fantastic’ form for Newcastle United

Tonali’s goal and performance in Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday saw the midfielder gain further praise. The Italian’s energy to charge up the field and into the corner in the 94th minute of the game got the St James’ Park crowd on their feet.

Tonali’s athleticism, paired with his technical quality has seen him become one of the first names on the teamsheet this season.

“Obviously a lot goes into signing players,” Newcastle assistant Jason Tindall said. “From a football perspective, we did a lot of research on Sandro.

“We loved him as a football player technically and tactically, his age and athleticism – obviously we had all the stats to back that up.

“But it's only probably when you work with him so closely, like we have done you realise what an exceptional talent he is, and I think he's showing everybody the quality player that he is and he's delivering fantastic performances right now.

“Again, he's a great lad as well with a fantastic attitude. He's a top, top player.”

Sandro Tonali ‘price tag’ claim amid Juventus interest

Italian transfer expert Matteo Moretto, speaking via Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel claimed Newcastle would want £60-70million for Tonali if a club came in for him in the summer. Given the club paid the best part of £60million to sign him from AC Milan, the reported valuation is on the low side.

It comes after Tonali’s agent, Beppe Riso, claimed that no Italian clubs would be able to afford Tonali given his progress into ‘one of the best midfielders in the world’ at Newcastle.

On Juventus’ interest in Tonali, Moretto said (translated from Italian): “Juventus has put its own desires [to sign] Sandro Tonali.

“Juventus has identified in Tonali the ideal player to entrust the key of their midfield of the future because of his personality, leadership and technical qualities.

“But it is also fair to say that for Newcastle there is no decision on the future of Tonali because Newcastle is fighting to go to the Champions League. Newcastle will ask a lot for Tonali, it will ask €70-80million [£60-68.5million] but today we do not know what is the decision from Newcastle on Tonali.

“But it will not be easy because Newcastle is a very difficult club to deal with. It is fair to say that for Juventus [Tonali] is a priority goal but it is also correct to say that the road to do and then to arrive at the purchase of Tonali is still very steep because you have to understand Newcastle’s stance on Tonali.”