Bruno Guimaraes’ late strike secured a vital three points for Newcastle United in their quest for Champions League qualification.

Dan Burn’s touch and pass found the Brazilian in a teasing position as St James’ Park held its breath. For 45 minutes, the Magpies had been unable to make their numerical superiority count as Chelsea frustrated them at both ends of the pitch.

However, Guimaraes, as he has done so many times this season, met the weight of expectation by curling a luscious shot over Robert Sanchez and into the Gallowgate goal. St James’ Park, for the second time, erupted into pure joy.

Very few cared that Guimaraes’ effort had taken a wicked deflection over the top of the Spaniard, Guimaraes certainly didn’t as he headed towards the corner flag to lift that aloft in celebration. Far from their best for most of the second period, all that mattered was the final result and their captain had delivered.

Ally McCoist on Bruno Guimaraes goal

A midday kick-off at St James’ Park had threatened to subdue the stands pre-match, as many worried if the supporters would be able to roar their team on as they have done so often on Tyneside. But that was all forgotten ahead of kick-off with St James’ Park in fine voice - and Sandro Tonali’s strike two minutes into the game ensured that volume would raise the decibel meter just a few notches.

On TNT Sports duty at St James’ Park was former Sunderland and Rangers man Ally McCoist. As he revealed on commentary, the former Scotland international was left in no doubt who would emerge with all three points when Guimaraes’ strike hit the net: “It has killed it, hasn't it? He gets a little bit of luck with the deflection,” McCoist admitted.

“It leaves the goalkeeper absolutely no chance. It loops right over him into the top corner. That's game over and a valuable three points for Newcastle.”

Alan Shearer’s Bruno Guimaraes reaction

Unsurprisingly, Alan Shearer was also quick to react to that goal on social media. Newcastle United’s all-time record goalscorer simply wrote: ‘Bruuuuunnnoooooo #NEWCHE’

That was, of course, far from Guimaraes’ first crucial Newcastle United goal. A goal he scored in Newcastle’s penultimate home game of the 2022/23 season against Brighton sealed a 4-1 win on that night and all-but secured them a place in the Champions League.

Guimaraes kept his celebrations relatively muted on Sunday compared to that day, but it was clear from his, his teammates and the coaching team’s reaction just how crucial a goal it could turn out to be.

The Magpies were leading 1-0 at the time of his strike, but Guimaraes’ goal settled all nerves on Tyneside and ensured that Chelsea, who have been late goal specialists this season, were unable to claw back a point.