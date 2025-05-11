Getty Images

Nicolas Jackson was shown a red card during the first-half between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James’ Park.

The Magpies took just two minutes to get themselves on the scoresheet as Sandro Tonali tapped home a delicious Jacob Murphy cross to send a feverish St James’ Park into ecstasy. Tonali’s goal was the earliest the Magpies had ever scored against the Blues in the Premier League.

With both teams heading into this game locked on 63 points in the table, starting strongly was so important for both teams and it was the hosts that had been able to do that. They continued that momentum and had a couple of opportunities to double their lead, but it was a fairly even opening 30 minutes or so, save for Tonali’s opener.

However, the game, and possibly the race for Champions League qualification, flipped just ten minutes before the break when referee John Brooks showed Nicolas Jackson a red card. Jackson was initially booked by the Leicestershire whistler for catching Sven Botman with his elbow on halfway, but replays showed that the striker made no attempt to play the ball, or to avoid catching his opponent.

Brooks was sent to the pitchside monitor and, after a couple of replays, changed his mind and brandished a red to the Chelsea man.

Premier League release VAR statement

The Premier League Match Centre on X revealed the reasons for VAR’s decision to intervene and recommend a review on the decision, stating: ‘#NEWCHE – 33’ VAR OVERTURN VAR checked the referee’s call of yellow card to Jackson – and deemed that the challenge by Jackson on Botman was a serious foul play offence, therefore recommended an on-field review. The referee then upgraded the yellow to a red card.’

This was the second straight match at St James’ Park in which the visitors ended the first-half down to ten men after Ipswich Town’s Ben Johnson was shown two yellows and then a red in their 3-0 loss over a fortnight ago. On that occasion, VAR did not intervene in the red card offence as the technology cannot question a yellow card offence.

Newcastle United, of course, had plenty of VAR interruptions on the south coast last week when Craig Pawson awarded them three penalties, two of which were overturned by the technology. Alexander Isak’s late equaliser from the spot salvaged a point for them at the Amex Stadium.

Nicolas Jackson suspension

A red card for serious foul play will land Jackson with a three-match ban - one that will see him miss Chelsea’s next three league games. With the Blues only having two more matches of this season to play, then he will also sit out the first game of next season.

Maresca’s side play Manchester United on Friday night before ending their campaign at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest. Jackson will be available to play in their Conference League final, though, as domestic red card suspensions do not carry over into UEFA competitions.