Alan Shearer reacts to Newcastle United's move for Eddie Howe
Alan Shearer has given his view on Eddie Howe’s imminent appointment as Newcastle United head coach.
Howe watched the club’s 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium with part-owner Amanda Staveley last night. The result leaves the club 19th in the Premier League, level on points with bottom-placed Norwich City, ahead of the international break.
Speaking on Match of the Day, former United striker Shearer said: “I think it’s a good appointment. He has been out for a while, and I think he’ll come back energised.
“He did very well to get Bournemouth where they were. He has to shore things up at the back, because Newcastle have been hopeless defensively. On today’s evidence, and last week’s evidence (in the 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea), they can’t sit back.
“That (staying up) is all that matters. It’s a hard job, but I’m hopeful and confident, that with extra players in January, and his experience, they should have enough.”