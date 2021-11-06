Eddie Howe makes appearance with Amanda Staveley ahead of Newcastle United appointment

Eddie Howe with Amanda Staveley at the Amex Stadium.

Howe is set to be appointed as the club’s next head coach following the departure of Steve Bruce last month.

And the 43-year-old’s sat alongside part-owner Amanda Staveley along with Jason Tindall, his former assistant manager at Bournemouth.

The club, which had offered the job to Villarreal’s Unai Emery earlier in the week, is yet to announce his appointment.