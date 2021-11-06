Eddie Howe makes appearance with Amanda Staveley ahead of Newcastle United appointment
Eddie Howe is at the Amex Stadium to watch Newcastle United’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion.
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 5:50 pm
Howe is set to be appointed as the club’s next head coach following the departure of Steve Bruce last month.
And the 43-year-old’s sat alongside part-owner Amanda Staveley along with Jason Tindall, his former assistant manager at Bournemouth.
The club, which had offered the job to Villarreal’s Unai Emery earlier in the week, is yet to announce his appointment.
Newcastle are bottom of the Premier League with four points.