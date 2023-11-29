'Disgusting' - Alan Shearer slams Newcastle United decision at PSG after X-rated rant
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer reacted to Paris Saint-Germain's controversial penalty in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Alan Shearer was full of praise for Newcastle United's 'superb' performance at Paris Saint-Germain but wasn't happy with the late penalty decision.
Alexander Isak gave Newcastle the lead in the first half before PSG eventually equalised in the 98th minute through a Kylian Mbappe penalty awarded following a handball inside the area by Tino Livramento. The on-field decision was to let play continue after Ousmane Dembele's cross hit off Tino Livramento's chest before skimming his elbow.
A VAR check prompted referee Szymon Marciniak to refer to the monitor and award the penalty - a decision that could cost Newcastle their Champions League status should they fail to beat AC Milan next month. Following the decision to award the penalty, Shearer posted an expletive-laden tweet before issuing a more pragmatic response at full-time.
The Magpies icon wrote: "A superb battling away performance from every single player. Shouldn’t be spoilt by a disgusting decision. Well done." While Newcastle have taken four points off the French champions in the Champions League group stage, the draw at Parc des Princes means they must beat AC Milan in their final Group F match while also relying on Borussia Dortmund getting a result against PSG at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday, December 13.