'Disgusting' - Alan Shearer slams Newcastle United decision at PSG after X-rated rant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alan Shearer was full of praise for Newcastle United's 'superb' performance at Paris Saint-Germain but wasn't happy with the late penalty decision.

Alexander Isak gave Newcastle the lead in the first half before PSG eventually equalised in the 98th minute through a Kylian Mbappe penalty awarded following a handball inside the area by Tino Livramento. The on-field decision was to let play continue after Ousmane Dembele's cross hit off Tino Livramento's chest before skimming his elbow.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A VAR check prompted referee Szymon Marciniak to refer to the monitor and award the penalty - a decision that could cost Newcastle their Champions League status should they fail to beat AC Milan next month. Following the decision to award the penalty, Shearer posted an expletive-laden tweet before issuing a more pragmatic response at full-time.