Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has issued a heartfelt response following comments made after the 4-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday.

Ghodoussi called for 'more' from supporters at St James' Park after the win, tweeting: "What a team #nufc we need to give these guys more support in the stadium, we need to be louder, we need to be the 12th man."

But his comments did not go down well with certain sections of the Newcastle fan base, who took the comment as critical of the St James' Park atmosphere.

Eddie Howe was asked about Ghodoussi's comments ahead of Newcastle's Champions League match at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

"The supporters have been incredible home and away," Howe said. "I think the Chelsea game when we scored the goals was as good as it's been. The owners are always thinking about the team since they've come in."

And Ghodoussi returned to Twitter to reaffirm his commitment to Newcastle, suggesting his previous tweet was intended as motivational rather than critical.

"Often, our intentions and words don't align perfectly," Ghodoussi tweeted. "I believe most of you know how deeply I'm committed to this club; my heart beats in black and white, and my love for the club and all of you is unwavering.

"Let's keep our fingers crossed for tonight, we stand united. Here's to us and our journey together. Howay the Lads."