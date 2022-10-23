A year ago, the club was 19th in the division, but the team has been transformed by head coach Eddie Howe and a change in ownership.

And Shearer, Newcastle’s all-time record goalscorer, gave a glowing assessment on Match of the Day after a 2-1 away win over Tottenham Hotspur. Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron were on target at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“They looked so fit,” said Shearer. “They’re relentless in their pressing, workrate, togetherness. They have a tremendous team spirit, and they’re all on the same page. They all know what they’re doing. Every single one of them knows their job.

"Other than the first 15 minutes, where they were under pressure, just watch the attitude of every single Newcastle player. If they don’t win the first one (tackle), they make sure they win the second one. Then they’re on the attack.”