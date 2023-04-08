Second a second half David Raya own goal set up by Joelinton followed-up by Alexander Isak’s eighth goal of the season saw Newcastle cancel out Ivan Toney’s first half penalty and complete a comback victory at the Brentford Community Stadium.

It was a fifth straight win for Eddie Howe’s side as they remained third in the Premier League table heading into the final nine games.

But Magpies legend Alan Shearer wasn’t happy with the first half display from his former side which saw them concede two penalties and Brentford have a goal ruled out by VAR. While Shearer appeared to have no qualms with Toney’s disallowed goal or the first penalty conceded by Sven Botman, he did hit out at VAR’s intervention of Isak’s challenge on Rico Henry.

Toney’s first penalty was saved by Nick Pope but he made no mistake with his second effort from 12-yards.

Henry went down under a high foot from the United striker and a penalty was eventually awarded following a lengthy VAR check from referee Chris Kavanagh.

“Never ever clear and obvious. Another long wait. ********,” Shearer tweeted following the decision before adding: “Having said that it’s **** decision. #NUFC have been poor in that first half also.”

Second half changes made by Eddie Howe ultimately turned the game on its head as Newcastle scored twice within the opening 15 minutes of the restart to ultimately claim victory.

And Shearer was full of praise for Howe following the full-time whistle as he tweeted: “Great win for the Toon. Much better second half. Eddie’s changes at HT were brilliant.”

