Newcastle United defender Alex Murphy is set to return to the club following a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers.

Murphy joined Bolton from Newcastle in January on a half-season loan deal. The 20-year-old, who is capable of playing at left-back or centre-back, had impressed at Under-21s level for Newcastle while also featuring twice in the Premier League for the first team.

During the January transfer window, Murphy signalled his intent to go out on loan to play some regular first-team football and ended up joining Bolton in League One.

It was a tough start for the Republic of Ireland youth international as he was one of Ian Evatt’s last signings for Bolton before he was sacked just days after Murphy’s arrival.

Fortunately, Murphy was able to earn his place in the side under Evatt’s successor Steven Schumacher. He played 13 League One matches for Bolton, starting 11 and scoring twice during his half-season spell.

Alex Murphy sends message to Bolton ahead of Newcastle United return

Confirming the end of his loan spell following Bolton’s 1-1 draw at home to Stevenage, which confirmed an eighth-placed finish, Murphy took to Instagram to post an image of himself applauding the supporters along with the caption: “Big thank you to @officialbwfc not been the season we had hoped for but it’s been a great privilege to wear this shirt until the end of the season.”

Murphy now returns to Newcastle, but Premier League rules will prevent him from having any involvement in the club’s final three games of the campaign.

As Murphy is below the age of 21, he would usually be eligible to feature for Newcastle without having to be named in the club’s official 25-man Premier League squad. But the fact he spent the second half of the season on loan means he can’t come back into Newcastle’s matchday squad.

Eddie Howe has some potential defensive concerns with Lewis Hall and Jamaal Lascelles out and doubts over Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar after they were withdrawn during Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Brighton.

Why Alex Murphy is ineligible to feature for Newcastle United again this season

With the Football League season now over but the Premier League season playing on for the final few games, can returning loan players feature for their parent clubs in the Premier League? The simple answer is no.

As Murphy has been out on loan and is returning to Newcastle outside of a transfer window, he is not permitted to feature in any competitive first-team match until the transfer window reopens

He would, in theory, be able to play for Newcastle’s Under-21s side, but their season is already over.

A goalkeeper returning from a loan outside of the transfer window, would be able to feature but only in exceptional circumstances such as the club being unable to play any other recognised goalkeeper. Given Newcastle already have five registered first-team goalkeepers in their squad, that won’t be an issue.

Newcastle currently have goalkeeper Max Thompson out on loan at Chesterfield, who are set to take part in the League Two play-offs next week.