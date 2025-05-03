Everton confirm major Dominic Calvert-Lewin U-turn - Newcastle United take note

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfer target Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be set for a summer move with his contract at Everton due to expire next month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calvert-Lewin has been a long-term transfer target for Newcastle, who reportedly attempted to sign the striker from Everton last summer.

According to The Telegraph, wanted £40million for Calvert-Lewin ahead of the 2024-25 campaign but now look set to lose him for nothing this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker has scored 71 goals for Everton in 270 appearances and has also been capped 11 times for England, scoring four goals. But injuries have limited Calvert-Lewin’s impact in recent seasons, with only 17 goals over the last four campaigns combined.

The striker has been out injured with a hamstring problem since January but is pushing to be back involved before the end of the season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin changes agent ahead of summer transfer window

As he reaches the end of his Everton contract and enters a crossroads in his career, Calvert-Lewin has reportedly left his agency Wasserman.

The striker will be looking to secure a new deal in the summer, whether at Everton or elsewhere, and Newcastle may consider offering him a deal given their long-standing interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies will consider attacking reinforcements this summer with uncertainty over Callum Wilson’s future at the club. The 33-year-old is also out of contract in the summer but head coach Eddie Howe hasn’t ruled out a new deal just yet.

Any striker signing would almost certainly be a back-up to top scorer Alexander Isak, who has found the net 26 times so far this campaign.

Will Osula is another attacking option for Newcastle but is yet to start a Premier League game for the club since signing from Sheffield United last summer. The 21-year-old scored his first Premier League goal for Newcastle against Ipswich Town at St James’ Park last month.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin sends message to Newcastle United ahead of summer transfer window

When asked about his future and the potential of a summer move, Calvert-Lewin appeared to hint at his desire to stay at Everton and sign a new deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker is yet to play under David Moyes and may have already played his last game at Goodison Park as Everton are set to move into their new Bramley Moore Dock Stadium next season. Newcastle host Everton at St James’ Park on the final day of the season.

"My main focus is making sure I am in the best condition, it is like going through a mini pre-season to get fit for these last four games,” Calvert-Lewin said. “With the new manager coming in the club is moving in the right direction, there's a new stadium and there's a lot to be positive about.

"Who wouldn't want to be part of that? There was a lot of uncertainty for a long time a little bit higher up and arguably the last three seasons have been the most difficult in Everton's Premier League history and I have been there leading the line through that.

"For me it's built a lot of experience, and I have a lot of fond memories. Everton will always be a place that is special to me, so we will see what happens."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle host Everton on the final day of the season. As such, Calvert-Lewin could be set for a St James’ Park visit as The Magpies look to secure Champions League qualification.

The striker scored a late penalty in a 1-1 draw when the sides last met at St James’ Park last season.

Everton Dominic Calvert-Lewin contract U-turn

Calvert-Lewin had a contract offer on the table at Everton but new head coach Moyes revealed during his Friday press conference that is no longer the case.

“I think the way the teams are playing, the goals we are scoring, the chances we are making will give Dom a lot of hope,” Moyes said. “He wants to try to work his way back to the top again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By doing that, he needs to score goals and assists He is part of that group of players coming out of contract who we'll discuss with and see how things do in the coming weeks.

“All I can say is there has not been a contract offer on the table since I got here. The contract offer was here under a different regime.

“We want everyone to fight for what they're doing and to show their worth. There is a lot, we are taking a bit of time to look at it. We've not had loads of time since January, but had some time. Unfortunately, Dom has been injured but his history has been good.”

The contract U-turn revealed by Moyes will alert the likes of Newcastle and other potential suitors looking to sign Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer this summer.