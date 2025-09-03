Alexander Isak didn't mention Newcastle United during his first words as a Liverpool player but has since posted about the club on Instagram. | Getty Images

Alexander Isak’s agent Vlado Lermic has delivered a cryptic message following the striker’s £130million move from Newcastle United to Liverpool.

The Premier League record transfer was confirmed at 9:30pm on deadline day after dominating the media narrative throughout the summer.

Isak refused to play or train with the Newcastle squad in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool and issued a public statement on Instagram declaring his wish to leave the club.

And that wish was finally granted by Newcastle after Liverpool lodged a fresh bid for the striker, which was accepted. The deal makes Isak the third most expensive player of all time behind Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

It also brings an end to a transfer saga that has had a destabilising impact at Newcastle, dividing opinion in the dressing room and leaving the club without a striker for the opening weeks of the new season.

The breakdown in the relationship between Isak and Newcastle was evident in the club statement confirming his departure on Monday evening.

NUFC frosty statement confirms exit

Newcastle United confirmed the sale of Isak in a short statement, which read: “Newcastle United can announce the sale of striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a significant British record transfer fee.

“The Sweden international joined the Magpies from Real Sociedad in 2022 and made 109 appearances in all competitions.”

The 37-word statement refrained from referencing Isak’s 63 goals for the club, Carabao Cup final winner against Liverpool in March or crucial contributions to help the club secure Champions League football in two of his three seasons at St James’ Park. There was also no thanks to Isak or best wishes for the future.

It came shortly before Newcastle’s announcement of the signing of Yoane Wissa from Brentford for £55million.

Alexander Isak pays tribute to Newcastle United

Following his arrival at Liverpool, Isak made no mention of Newcastle or his time at the club in an interview with LFC TV.

The following day, the striker broke his silence on his time on Tyneside by publishing an Instagram video showing highlights of himself in action for Newcastle, along with the caption: “I want to express my gratitude to my teammates, the staff, and above all, the city of Newcastle and all the amazing supporters for the three unforgettable years we shared together.

“Together, we have written history and brought the club to the place where it truly belongs. It has been an honour to be part of the journey from reaching the Champions League to winning the first trophy in over 70 years.

“Forever grateful. Thank you, Newcastle.”

Alexander Isak’s agent fires parting shot at Newcastle United

While Isak was gracious in his Newcastle farewell statement, his agent Lemic delivered a cryptic message to talkSPORT that appeared to fire a shot at Newcastle.

The message read: "It's nice when you have someone to be with, but it is even nicer when you know who you will never be with again."

The agent somehow managed to deliver a statement ever shorter than Newcastle’s, though quite exactly what he means and who specifically he is talking about is up for debate.