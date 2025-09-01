Liverpool trigger Alexander Isak transfer clause that has cost Newcastle United millions
Isak is set to complete a Premier League record move on deadline day and will travel to Liverpool to complete his medical and finalise the transfer.
It comes three years after the Swedish striker joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad for £63million before making his debut and scoring against Liverpool at Anfield.
It was the first of 62 goals Isak scored for Newcastle over three seasons as he established himself as one of the best strikers in the world during his time on Tyneside.
Alexander Isak forces Newcastle United move
And that led to his value doubling with Liverpool set to make Isak the third most expensive player of all time behind Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, while also being the oldest of the three.
Isak had gone on strike at Newcastle and hadn’t featured for the club since the end of last season. While Newcastle were open to reintergrating him into the squad and had made an active attempt to do so, Isak remained consistent with his desire to leave.
As such, a player who was previously Newcastle’s biggest asset was now its biggest detriment. Even if Newcastle had stood firm and turned down any offer for Isak, there was no guarantee if or when he would return to playing.
Even if he did, there were doubts he would be the same player as before after being refused a move. Then the saga would just repeat itself in January.
Instead, Newcastle have bit the bullet and accepted Liverpool’s improved offer for Isak.
Liverpool trigger Alexander Isak transfer clause
Newcastle won’t see the whole £130million due to an agreement with Real Sociedad made back in 2022.
By having a transfer bid accepted for Isak, Liverpool have triggered Sociedad’s 10% sell-on clause for the player. The Spanish side are set to make another tidy sum that will take their total fee received for Isak to around £70million.
Still, Newcastle have made a significant profit on a player who looked to have become a club legend when he scored the winning goal in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool back in March. But his conduct over the summer has thrown that legacy out of the window.