Alexander Isak of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Crystal Palace FC at St James' Park on April 16, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Alexander Isak is set to join Liverpool after Newcastle United accepted an offer worth up to £130million for the striker.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak is set to complete a Premier League record move on deadline day and will travel to Liverpool to complete his medical and finalise the transfer.

It comes three years after the Swedish striker joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad for £63million before making his debut and scoring against Liverpool at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the first of 62 goals Isak scored for Newcastle over three seasons as he established himself as one of the best strikers in the world during his time on Tyneside.

Alexander Isak forces Newcastle United move

And that led to his value doubling with Liverpool set to make Isak the third most expensive player of all time behind Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, while also being the oldest of the three.

Isak had gone on strike at Newcastle and hadn’t featured for the club since the end of last season. While Newcastle were open to reintergrating him into the squad and had made an active attempt to do so, Isak remained consistent with his desire to leave.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As such, a player who was previously Newcastle’s biggest asset was now its biggest detriment. Even if Newcastle had stood firm and turned down any offer for Isak, there was no guarantee if or when he would return to playing.

Even if he did, there were doubts he would be the same player as before after being refused a move. Then the saga would just repeat itself in January.

Instead, Newcastle have bit the bullet and accepted Liverpool’s improved offer for Isak.

Liverpool trigger Alexander Isak transfer clause

Newcastle won’t see the whole £130million due to an agreement with Real Sociedad made back in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By having a transfer bid accepted for Isak, Liverpool have triggered Sociedad’s 10% sell-on clause for the player. The Spanish side are set to make another tidy sum that will take their total fee received for Isak to around £70million.

Still, Newcastle have made a significant profit on a player who looked to have become a club legend when he scored the winning goal in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool back in March. But his conduct over the summer has thrown that legacy out of the window.