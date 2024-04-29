Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alexander Isak became the first Newcastle United player to score 19 goals in a Premier League season since Alan Shearer.

The Swede’s brace in the 5-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday put him amongst the top scorers in the Premier League this season. Despite making just 23 league starts, Isak is a goal behind Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and two behind Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot.

And Shearer - who was the last player to win the Golden Boot while playing for Newcastle - was full of praise for Isak’s contributions this season.

“He is just a constant threat all the time,” Shearer said. “His finishing is excellent and his penalty taking is as good as they come.

"He is confident and cool and believes in everything he is doing. Everything about his game is of the highest quality.

“19 in 23 is a very good record. He's a fantastic player and he's been great for Newcastle.”

Isak’s impressive form since his £63million club record transfer from Real Sociedad in 2022 has seen him attract interest from a number of clubs, including long-term admirers Arsenal. Newcastle’s lack of transfer revenue in recent seasons has limited the club’s spending under the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

As a result, it has been speculated that the club could be forced to sell high-value players such as Isak and Bruno Guimaraes. But Shearer believes Isak will stay on Tyneside this summer.