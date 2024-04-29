Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hugo Ekitike has joined Eintracht Frankfurt permanently following an initial loan spell.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at the Bundesliga side after falling out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Frankfurt ‘officially triggered’ a £14million option to sign the forward in the summer.

PSG already received a £3million loan fee for the player in January with the deal totalling £17million and a sell-on clause included.

The move was confirmed via Frankfurt’s club website with board member Markus Krösche stating: “Hugo has shown the quality he possesses in his appearances so far. We’re fully convinced of his potential and are looking forward to seeing him in an Eintracht shirt beyond the current season.”

Ekitike scored for the second successive game for Frankfurt over the weekend as they were beaten 2-1 by Bayern Munich.

And the move comes just two years after Ekitike snubbed a £26million move to Newcastle in favour of joining PSG from Stade de Reims.

The Magpies had a bid accepted by Reims in June 2022 only for the deal to collapse due to agent demands.

Ekitike’s move to PSG failed to work out as he was deemed surplus to requirements after just one season. He was left out of PSG’s Champions League squad as they unsuccessfully tried to offload him in the summer amid interest from Frankfurt, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Everton.