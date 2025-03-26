Alexander Isak is said to be an Arsenal and Liverpool target this summer. | Getty Images

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly on ‘red alert’ over Alexander Isak’s contract situation at Newcastle United heading into the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal and Liverpool’s interest in Isak is well documented with the striker enjoying a fantastic season at Newcastle United, scoring 23 goals, including what would turn out to be the winner in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool earlier this month.

Isak is under contract at Newcaastle until 2028, but there have been various claims regarding a potential new deal at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports emerging this week, shared by CaughtOffside and The Express , claim Isak has ‘rejected’ an initial contract proposal from Newcastle, alerting potential suitors. The reports directly contradict messages shared by both Isak and Newcastle in recent weeks regarding the striker’s contract.

So here’s the situation...

Newcastle United Alexander Isak transfer stance is clear amid Liverpool and Arsenal interest

Newcastle have made their stance regarding Isak very clear in recent months as they have no intention or indeed need to sell the 25-year-old in the summer transfer window despite the serious interest. Arsenal and Liverpool are sure to test The Magpies’ resolve in that respect, and there will be plenty of noise and speculation regarding the striker’s future in the coming months and into the 2025-26 season.

The reality is that Isak remains under contract at Newcastle until 2028 and the club do not want to sell him at any price this summer. While Newcastle’s stance is firm, Isak is more relaxed about his future, saying he is ‘not really thinking about the summer’ and would address his contract situation once the season is concluded.

Isak’s current contract doesn’t have a release clause which puts Newcastle in an arguably stronger position heading into the summer as a new deal may see one inserted, as we saw with Bruno Guimaraes’ new deal last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Alexander Isak and Newcastle United have said about his contract

Both Isak and Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales have recently said that contract talks will be approached in the summer and not while the season is still being played.

“I'm not really thinking about the summer,” Isak admitted earlier this month. “But yeah, that [contract] will probably be a talking point once the season's finished. We'll really see, but no talks have been held yet.”

With Newcastle complying with PSR and cutting losses in recent seasons, there is no financial pressure to sell Isak this summer. Instead, the club are looking to build and add to their Carabao Cup success with Champions League qualification - something that will be important in attracting new players and keeping the likes of Isak on Tyneside.

Eales said: “We've got that wish and desire to keep our key players, they're all under long-term contracts. So from that perspective, we have no intention at all of those players being moved on, and we're not under the gun or anything like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've got an ownership that is ambitious, wants the best for the club. So from that perspective, it'd be crazy for us to consider it.

“[Isak] has multi years left so all of these things, we will have the [contract] discussions in terms of a new deal just like we did with, whether it’s Joelinton, Bruno [Guimaraes] or Anthony Gordon. That’s something that we will approach in the summer.”

The reality of having a world class striker like Isak is that he will be continually linked with moves elsewhere and various claims will be made in an attempt to unsettle the situation. But it’s Newcastle and not Liverpool or Arsenal who hold the power heading into the summer.