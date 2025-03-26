Newcastle United will celebrate their 2025 Carabao Cup win on Saturday, March 29, with a bus parade and large-scale supporter event on the Town Moor.

Newcastle’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on March 16 marked the club’s first major trophy win since 1969 and first domestic honour since 1955.

To celebrate, Newcastle have organised what is set to be the city’s largest single-day public event in modern times in less than two weeks. Extensive work behind the scenes with Newcastle City Council, Northumbria Police, Freemen of Newcastle, the North East Combined Authority, NE1, Nexus and the emergency services continues to take place in preparation for the event.

The 1000-acre Town Moor on the outskirts of Newcastle City Centre was quickly picked to host the celebration, with work to construct the stage and set up the event ongoing.

Local events company Field & Stage have started work constructing the stage on the Town Moor just off Great North Road. Field & Stage have previous experience with music events on the Town Moor such as Loosefest Presents Trickfest and Loosefest Presents 90s Baby. The company have also worked on the Hardwick and Lindisfarne Festivals.

In addition to the stage, a marquee has also been constructed and a temporary road is being put in place. Great North Road, a major road into Newcastle City Centre, will be closed from 12pm to 9:30pm on Saturday.

NUFC’s open-top bus parade route for Carabao Cup

Newcastle United eventually confirmed on Monday that a small open-top bus parade would take place between St James’ Park and the Town Moor. The bus parade will run along Gallowgate, Percy Street and onto the B1318/Great North Road to the Town Moor.

While the Town Moor event is ticketed, the open-top bus parade is open to the public. The time of the bus parade is set to be between 4pm and 6pm, according to Newcastle City Council.

What is Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup supporter event on the Town Moor?

Around 150,000 supporters are estimated to be in attendance on the Town Moor on Saturday. The event will officially open at 1:30pm and is scheduled to run until 8pm.

Food and drink can be brought to the event, but alcohol is strictly not permitted, and bag checks will take place. Wylam Brewery, which sits in Exhibition Park on the outskirts of the Town Moor, is also not scheduled to be open to the public due to a private event.

After a full match replay of Newcastle’s 2-1 Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool is displayed on the big screens being set up on the Town Moor, Newcastle’s players and staff will arrive via bus and make their way to the stage.

Sela, the club’s kit sponsor, will put on the event with each player being introduced to the crowd before the group comes together to lift the Carabao Cup trophy. A list of FAQs can be found on newcastleunited.com.

What are the closest pubs to Newcastle Town Moor?

With no alcohol permitted at the event, supporters may be wondering which pubs and bars are located around the Town Moor - fortunately, we’ve got you covered.

With Wylam Brewery set to be closed to the public, Newcastle fans will have to venture further afield in order to have a pint and attend the trophy celebrations on the Town Moor. Supporters' best bet is to head to the many pubs on Percy Street, which is just a 15-minute walk from the Town Moor and on the route of the bus parade.

Slightly off the route but still just a 10-minute walk from the Moor are The Hancock and Jesmond’s Collingwood Arms. Alternatively, Gosforth High Street and Osbourne Road are a 15 to 20-minute walk away. For those commuting by Metro, West Jesmond is the closest station to the Town Moor and is adjacent to the Lonsdale pub, just a 10-minute walk from the event.

Haymarket Metro is also around a 15-minute walk from the Town Moor and is next to the bus parade route and Percy Street pubs.