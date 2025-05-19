Alexander Isak missed Newcastle United’s 1-0 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday due to a groin problem.

The Newcastle striker, who has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season, withdrew from the squad for the trip to the Emirates Stadium after a flare-up of a groin issue that has previously impacted him during the campaign.

Declan Rice scored the only goal of the game to confirm a second-placed finish for Arsenal in the Premier League for a third successive season while Newcastle’s Champions League qualification fate goes to the final day.

A win for The Magpies against Everton at St James’ Park on Sunday will be enough to ensure a top-five finish and Champions League football for next season. But this week Eddie Howe and his side will be sweating on the fitness of Isak as they look to have their top scorer available for the crucial match.

Eddie Howe asked about Arsenal interest in Alexander Isak

Arsenal have been perpetually linked with Isak throughout the season given their long-standing interest in the 25-year-old.

Newcastle’s stance is clear that the Swede still has three years left on his contract, is set for talks over a new deal in the summer and is not for sale at any price.

But when asked about Arsenal’s interest in Isak and whether he could guarantee that the striker would be a Newcastle player next season, head coach Eddie Howe admitted it ‘would be foolish’ to give a firm response.

“I never make those guarantees about any player,” Howe responded. “It's not to do with Alex's future. It would be foolish to sit here and do anything like that.

“We want to keep our strongest players. I've said that for a while, ever since I've been sat in this seat. We have to try and keep our best players and bring in more good players to make us even stronger.

“The ambition of the club and everyone connected with the club is long-term success. That's the only way to try and get there.”

Newcastle United looking to secure Champions League qualification

Qualifying for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons would come as a big boost for Newcastle in their finances and ability to keep big players while also attracting new ones to the club.

While a win for Newcastle will be enough to secure a top five finish and Champions League football to add to their Carabao Cup success, anything less will have the side relying on results elsewhere.

Should Newcastle draw with Everton, they will need Manchester United to get a result at home to Aston Villa or Chelsea and Nottingham Forest to draw on the final day.

A defeat to The Toffees and Newcastle would need Man United to beat Villa at Old Trafford.

But those are permutations Newcastle won’t be thinking about right now as their full focus will be on winning on Sunday, ideally with Isak back available to start.