Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle United: Here's how Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and co fared at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle United lost 1-0 at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday - here are the player ratings from the match.

The Magpies made one change from the side that beat Chelsea 2-0 at St James’ Park last weekend with Callum Wilson coming in for the injured Alexander Isak. It’s only Wilson’s second Premier League start of the season with Isak, who scored for Newcastle in the 1-0 win over Arsenal and 2-0 Carabao Cup win at the Emirates Stadium, out with a groin issue.

Both sides went into the game looking to secure Champions League qualification. Arsenal need a point to ensure a top five finish, while a win would do it for Newcastle heading into the final game of the season.

The first big chance of the game fell Newcastle’s way with David Raya forced to make a save to deny Bruno Guimaraes. Tino Livramento then had a good chance shortly afterwards but again hit the ball straight at Raya.

Leandro Trossard came close to breaking the deadlock for Arsenal, but his curling effort deflected just wide of the right post.

Arsenal broke the deadlock early in the second half with Declan Rice’s first-time strike from distance, finding the bottom left corner.

That proved to be enough to win the game for Arsenal, with the defeat keeping Newcastle third in the table ahead of the final day match against Everton at St James’ Park. The Magpies head into that game knowing a win would secure Champions League qualification.

Here are the Newcastle United ratings from the match at the Emirates Stadium...

Nick Pope - 6

Had little to do but put under some pressure during set pieces. Had no chance with Declan Rice’s goal.

Jacob Murphy - 6

Got up and down the right flank and defended well when needed in the first half but didn’t get much of a look in after the break.

Fabian Schar - 7

A strong defensive display despite one lapse of concentration playing the ball out, which fortunately went unpunished. Made a big block to deny Myles Lewis-Skelly’s shot in the second half. Let little past him despite the defeat.

Sven Botman - 7

Recovered well from last week’s knee issue. Slipped a great ball through to release Tino Livramento, who couldn’t capitalise. A solid display before being taken off.

Dan Burn - 7

Slid in well to deny Ben White. Forced an excellent save from David Raya with a close-range header from Sandro Tonali’s corner. Defended well.

Tino Livramento - 7

Got forward well and had a great chance to put Newcastle in front but hit the ball straight at David Raya. Got into a great position again after being slipped in by Sven Botman but couldn’t get a shot away. Showed great tenacity to win the ball high up and pick out Gordon in the second half. A very promising but somewhat frustrating performance in an attacking sense.

Sandro Tonali - 7

Allowed Martin Odegaard past him too easily in the opening minutes. Otherwise, won the ball back well and showed good composure in the middle of the park.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7

Had a big chance early on but hit the ball straight at David Raya. Controlled the midfield early on with some slick passing and strong pressing, just couldn’t break through the Arsenal defence in the second half.

Harvey Barnes - 6

A great run from inside his own half almost gave Newcastle the lead but his deflected effort was tipped just wide by Raya. Squandered a big chance to equalise from the edge of the box in the closing stages.

Anthony Gordon - 5

A clever backheel set up Livramento but the Arsenal goalkeeper was there to save the shot. Set up by Livramento in the second half but lost possession. Conceded possession again in the build-up to Arsenal’s opener, a mistake that would prove costly.

Callum Wilson - 5

Was played in by Sandro Tonali early on but his touch fell to Bruno Guimaraes, who couldn’t capitalise. Didn’t get too much of the ball in and around the penalty and barely got a touch after half-time.

Substitutes

Lewis Miley - 7

On for Murphy 64: A really tidy and composed display from the bench as Newcastle tried to get back into the game.

Emil Krafth - 6

On for Botman 64: Booked before he even touched the ball as he dragged down Gabriel Martinelli. Competed well as Newcastle pushed for an equaliser.

Will Osula - 6

On for Wilson 64: Looked a little lost up front but grew into the game more after moving out to the right.

On for Barnes 76: Had a good opportunity late on but couldn’t find the target.