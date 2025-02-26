Newcastle United were dealt a pre-match injury bombshell at Liverpool as Alexander Isak dropped out of the squad.

Isak, who has scored 21 goals for Newcastle in all competitions this season, made the trip to Anfield with the squad but was not named in the starting line-up or on the bench. Eddie Howe made two changes to the side with Callum Wilson starting his first Premier League game of the season in Isak’s absence and Sandro Tonali coming back into the side after a minor hamstring issue with Lewis Miley dropping back to the bench.

Isak has scored on his previous to visits to Anfield, including his Newcastle debut and also found the net in the reverse fixture against Liverpool at St James’ Park back in December - the match ending 3-3.

But with a quick turnaround from Sunday and the Carabao Cup final on the horizon against Liverpool on March 16, the decision was made to rest Isak for the Premier League encounter at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live, former Premier League star Dion Dublin described Isak’s absence as a huge ‘lift’ for Liverpool ahead of kick-off.

“What a lift that is,” Dublin said. “The guy [Alexander Isak] is a genius and he is the best in the league.

“Preparation changes for a defender, completely changes. You have gone into a game with a certain mindset and you might feel a bit more relaxed. You tip your hat to Liverpool getting over the line here.”

Liverpool currently sit 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table while Newcastle are sixth but could move as high as third with a win. But something Newcastle hadn’t done since 1994 - win away at Anfield in the Premier League - now seems even less likely in Isak’s absence.

Newcastle will be hoping to have Isak back involved and fully fit for the match against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in the Carabao Cup final on March 16.