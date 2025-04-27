Newcastle United's Danish striker William Osula celebrates scoring the team's third goal with Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (C) and defender Kieran Trippier during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Ipswich Town at St James' Park. | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United striker Will Osula opened his Premier League account for the club in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Ipswich Town.

Osula’s late header from Kieran Trippier’s corner saw Newcastle climb back to third in the Premier League table while Ipswich were relegated to the Championship.

It was the 21-year-old’s second goal of the season after his strike in the 3-1 FA Cup third round win against Bromley back in January. Osula joined Newcastle from Sheffield United following a £10million arrival last summer.

Alexander Isak and Dan Burn also found the net as Newcastle look to secure Champions League qualification heading into their final four matches of the season. Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion before hosting Chelsea at St James’ Park.

After a trip to Arsenal, Newcastle end the 2024-25 campaign with a home match against Everton on May 25.

Eddie Howe reacts to Will Osula Newcastle United goal

Osula was brought off the bench in the closing stages of Newcastle’s win over Ipswich. The Denmark Under-21 international played on the right wing for the closing stages, scoring a looping header in the 80th minute of the match.

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, and Jason Tindall, Assistant Manager of Newcastle United, react during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Ipswich Town FC at St James' Park on April 26, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“We think he's improved,” Howe said on Osula’s performance. “But obviously the acid test will be when he performs on the pitch and in the team. And today I thought he was excellent.

“He came on at right wing, which is a totally different position. I know it's obvious, but it's a totally different position and different skill set to playing as a nine.

“But I thought he looked a real threat. He looked quick and athletic. And the goal I thought was an outstanding finish. He's 6'3", verging on 6'4". So he needs to be a physical presence. He needs to use his aerial skills. Delighted that he got his first Premier League goal.”

Newcastle United stars Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes show Will Osula support

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes and top scorer Alexander Isak both took to social media following the win over Ipswich to praise Osula’s impact.

Isak posted an image of Osula celebrating in his Instagram story along with the caption: “Wwww’s in chat, love broski @WilliamOsula.”

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes posted an image of himself with Osula in the dressing room at St James’ Park with the caption: “Delighted for your, my bro! You are proof that hard work always pays off.

“Keep it going - the first of many in the Premier League for you! @WilliamOsula.”